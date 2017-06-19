Did you see the OnePlus 5 early reveal live on TV? Here it is again

OnePlus has already told us that its new flagship handset the OnePlus 5 is being revealed on 20 June this week. Now it’s revealed a teaser early on a TV advert .

Don’t worry if you missed it, only a few eagle eyed UK residents have noticed it. The advert that showed off the OnePlus 5 was shown in India during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament.

The reveal showed the OnePlus 5 from the front and from the back with a side angle reveal too. So what did all that make clear? The front of the handset will feature a home button which should likely also be a fingerprint reader since there isn’t one on the back.

What is on the back is a dual rear camera setup so we should be able to expect some serious photography powers. We already knew there would be this dual camera after another early teased on Twitter recently .

OnePlus has also confirmed the OnePlus 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. So that’s a lot shown off but we still don’t know what screen we’ll get, how much the handset will cost and how tough it will be. Check back on 20 June where all will be revealed.

