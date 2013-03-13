Dell unveils the XPS 18

Touch-based desktop designed for the modern computing experience says Dell

Dell has unveiled the latest in its touch PC desktop range, the XPS 18.



Designed to be used in a number of different ways, Dell says it is representative of the new ways that desktop computers are being used, including the traditional desktop experience, tablet mode, and a tablet mode with a flip out stand.



It features an aluminium backed design, 18.-inch capacitive touch Full HD (1080p) display with 350 nits, 72 per cent colour gamut and a 16:9 aspect ratio.



Its built in battery life of five hours and weight of 2.2kgs suggests it isn't intended to be taken out travelling. Its dock is magnet based, but Dell claims that it is more durable than regular smartphone and tablet type connectors.



Under the hood, it runs Windows 8 and is powered by Intel's Core ULT processors.



The XPS 18 will launch in select countries in Europe on April 16th. Prices will start at £849.