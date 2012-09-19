Dell reveals new business Windows 8 range

Dell reveals Latitude 6430u, Latitude 10 Tablet and OptiPlex 9010 desktop aimed at tempting business consumers

Dell has announced range of business-orientated computers they are are "designed for the evolving workforce" aimed at attracting white-collar pros, The new produst are designed to grab a large slice of PC sales ahead of the launch of Microsoft's new Windows 8 operating system on October 26th.

The three new devices includes the Latitude 10-inch touch-enabled tablet, the Latitude 6430u Ultrabook and the touch-enabled OptiPlex 9010 All-in-One desktop. All three will be available for sale with the launch of Windows 8, although no pricing has yet been announced.

“Never before has the intersection between great design and data security and manageability been as important as employees increasingly ask for support for gorgeous products while IT needs to maintain corporate controls. Dell is providing the answer with these new Latitude and OptiPlex products designed to inspire workers and meet the needs of IT,” said Sam Burd, global vice president, Personal Computing Product Group.

“Dell's approach is rooted in our heritage of deep familiarity with the needs of IT professionals combined with our new, world-class set of commercial products that meet user demands.”