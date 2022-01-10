Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 discounted by over a grand in back to school sales

Dell is doing the students of Australia a big favour by slashing prices on some of its top laptops , including a well-specced Inspiron 2-in-1 that’s perfect for a back-to-school resupply. It’s a 15-inch Inspiron convertible with a powerful processor and plenty of system memory for it to help you or your child multitask without a hiccup.

The best part? While most laptops on this current sale have up to 40% off, this particular model has a much more impressive 45% off! Right now you can grab the hybrid laptop/tablet for only AU$1,373.99. This is down from AU$2,498.99, meaning that’s a massive saving of AU$1,125 is right at your fingertips!

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 | i5 / 12GB / 512GB SSD | Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 | i5 / 12GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,499 AU$1,379 at Dell (save AU$1,125) With a powerful 11th-gen Intel Core i5 under the hood of this machine, you know you’re getting an advantage – Intel’s current line of CPUs are truly powerhouses that offer plenty of grunt. Accompanying that is a generous 12GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage, so you truly are well taken care, and all for an equally generous 45% off.

The Inspiron 15 2-in-1 gives you the best of both worlds with its ability to be used as both a tablet and laptop, depending on your needs. Whatever those needs may be, the 11th Gen i5-1135G7 processor should be able to handle it. It’s a mid-tier CPU that pushes at the upper end of what can be achieved with only 4 cores. Basic computing tasks will be a breeze, and it can even be used for creativity on the go with the power to run video editing or design programs without breaking the bank.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display means whatever you use the Inspiron for, you’ll see it big and beautifully. The touchscreen lets you get hands-on with your tasks and the screen has Active Pen support, but you will need to purchase a Dell Active Pen separately. Luckily, they’re also on sale right now with 28% off.

Shipping with 512GB of storage, that’s usually plenty for most users, but if you think that’s not room for everything, a look at T3’s best external hard drives shows they have never been cheaper, allowing for an easy solution to any storage issues you or your child may face. Additionally, it ships with Windows 11 Home, so you’re ready to roll with the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. In fact, you’ll also get a 30-day free trial of Microsoft Office and McAfee Live Safe security software, but you’ll need to purchase licences for both if you wish to continue using them after the month-long trial.