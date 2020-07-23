Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop discounted in back to school summer sale

This deal on the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop is really attractive for anyone looking for a quality study tool to go back to school with, as it delivers a full-fat Windows 10 system for a fraction of the price of many other, similarly specced machines. And, what's more, it does so with free next day delivery thrown in, too.

The discount is part of a store-wide official Dell summer sale right now, one that has seen everything from laptops to desktops, and workstations, to monitors and PC accessories reduced in price. If you've had your eye on a Dell upgrade then now is a great time to shop.

The Dell Insprion 15 5000 laptops delivers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel UHD 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 15.6-inch 1920x1080 FHD anti-glare screen.

The Inspiron 15 5000 also comes with a wide-variety of ports and connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and an in-built SD card reader. The system also sports a HDMI port, meaning the laptop can be easily hooked up to a big-screen TV or monitor.

Naturally, it comes running a full version of Windows 10 Home 64bit Edition.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 | Was £568.99 | Now £489 | Free delivery

The excellent Dell Inspiron 15 5000 has been discounted over at the official Dell Store, meaning that it can now be bagged for just £489. What's even better, though, is that it comes with free next day delivery, too, so if you order it today it arrives tomorrow. An ideal cheap back to school-ready system that delivers a full fat Windows 10 experience.

