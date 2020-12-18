Cyberpunk 2077 edition OnePlus 8T could be in your bionic hands next year

Back in November, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition, a slick-looking phone modeled after CD Projekt Red's latest video game. The only problem is, it's only available in China as of this time.

But it looks like that may change; OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was asked directly if the special edition phone will release outside of China. His answer neither confirmed nor denied the release, which means the door is definitely open.

“We're continuing our discussions with the CD Projekt Red team,” Lau told Input Mag. “Everybody's been super excited by the results seen so far, and the launch of the limited edition has been seen as a great start so we're looking at what might be possible going forward into next year.”

So let's say the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition does come to your corner of the world in 2021– what exactly are you getting with this special edition phone?

You'll immediately notice its black-and-yellow color scheme, following the art direction of Cyberpunk 2077 itself. Another standout is the camera housing: it's larger than that of the standard OnePlus 8T, running almost the full width of the phone. The back of the special edition phone also features a new glass panel with the game's logo at the bottom, separated from the camera by a black matte panel.

You'll find changes to the phone's software too: the special edition includes new wallpapers, a custom UI, and two new visual filters, dubbed Night City, and North California.

If the phone does release outside of China, your next question is likely cost. In China, it runs for CNY 3,999 which translates to around $600 / £460 / AU$850.

If you can't wait for a new phone and are considering going with OnePlus, you have some options. The aforementioned OnePlus 8T has two skews: £550 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage edition, and £650 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage edition. The US only offers the latter, priced at $750, while OnePlus in general are not available in Australia. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 / £799.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans in the iPhone 12 camp don't have to miss out on the action either – not content to be confined to PC, and consoles like the PS5, and Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on your iPhone – thanks to GeForce Now, all it takes is a synchronized Steam account.

Source: Input Mag