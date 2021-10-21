Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3 for PS5 and next-gen Xbox delayed until 2022

An update from game developer CD Projekt Red confirmed yesterday that there will be more delays on its next-gen releases of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt titles, pushing them into 2022.

After the troubled original release of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox One and PS4, it seems like a sensible move for the Polish developer to take its time to get these versions right but it is bound to leave fans of the games disappointed.

Cyberpunk 2077 first launched in December 2020 but was littered with streaming issues, glitches and slow frame rates. However, a series of patches released this year have made the game considerably more playable. The next-gen version for Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X/S was originally planned for release this fall has now been postponed to the first quarter of 2022.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red )

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was originally released in 2015 but the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S promised a series of enhancements as well as downloadable content inspired by the Netflix series. While this version is a standalone game on the next-gen machines, those that hold a copy of the original version for PC, Xbox One or PS4 are due to receive a free update.

It seems that The Witcher fans will have even longer to wait though, as CD Projekt Red are now targeting the second quarter of 2022 for the game.

The only positive in all this is that at least by the time the games come out, you might actually be able to get hold of a PlayStation 5.