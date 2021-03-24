Currys sale brings cheap 4K TVs, laptops, earbuds and more

Today marks the first day of the pre-Easter Currys sale. While Amazon kicked off its popular Amazon Spring Sale earlier this week, Currys has now countered with its 'Epic Deals' sale where the retailer is offering up to 40% off thousands of products. Brands in the Currys sale include Samsung, LG, Delonghi, and Kenwood, and deals include £2,000 off a 75” Samsung QLED TV, £651 off a Delonghi Bean to Cup Coffee Machine and £500 off a Microsoft 13.5" Surface Book 3.

T3's recommended deal Samsung 75” QLED TV | Was £5,999 | Now £3,999 | Save £2,000 (33%)

Grab yourself an awesome 8K TV with a massive 75" screen to enjoy this summer's sport on and save yourself £2,000 in the process. It's almost bezel-free for an edge-to-edge viewing experience and with AI upscaling, you can watch all your content in 8K. On the audio front you get 8 speakers built-in to the four sides of the TV, while Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control are also built in.View Deal

The Currys sale started on 24 March 2021 and while we don't have an end date for the sale, Currys referred to the event as "Epic Deals ahead of Easter" so we can assume it'll end by the end of March, so you might want to hurry if you want to snap up these savings. Some of the top picks in the sale are:

Delonghi Dinamica Coffee Machine | Was £1,200 | Now £549 | Save £651 (54%)

Microsoft 13.5" Surface Laptop | Was £2,499 | Now £2,049| Save £450 (18%)

Morphy Richards Slow Cooker | Was £88.99 | Now £39.99 | Save £49 (55%)

Panasonic Cordless Phone | Was £119.99 | Now £54.99 | Save £65 (54%)

Emporio Armani Smartwatch | Was £369.00 | Now £189.00 | Save £180 (49%)

Jabra Elite Active Wireless Earbuds | Was £139.00 | Now £69.99 | Save £69.01 (50%)

Google Nest Mini & Philips Hue White Bluetooth | Was £54.99 | Now £29.99 | Save £25 (45%)

When you place your order online you can choose to collect your order from the store or have it delivered free and if you want any advice before you buy you can chat with Currys staff via video (all you need is a mic as Currys won't be viewing you). Simply click the popup asking if you need buying advice on the site and you can then start a one way video call.