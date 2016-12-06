Cre@te magazine is the place where tech meets creativity

Cre@te magazine is the place where technology meets creativity. In a nutshell, we want to inspire you to use science, technology, and engineering to make great projects at home.

Each issue, we bring you the latest tech, and practical hands-on projects, using technology that’s both old and new to make amazing things. We also explore the world of science and search for where it’s going to take us next.

Inside issue 1: We have 19 amazing projects to try, including, make your own drone, turn an old Mac into a Minecraft machine, create a Linux PC and use Raspberry Pi to build a PC for only $25.

Don't miss Cre@te issue 1, on sale today.

Retail price $8.99 US / $10.99 Canada - buy your copy here.

