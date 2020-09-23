Couldn't snag an Xbox Series X? You can still get one at launch promises Microsoft

Microsoft opened pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week ahead of the November 10 launch, and a week after Sony's PS5 pre-orders went live.
Retailers were inundated with customers flocking to their sites trying to get their hands on the console, and it devolved into a bit of a mess, not dissimilar to the PS5 pre-order pandemonium, but you'll still be able to get your hands on one, say Microsoft.
- PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation 5 pre-orders guide
- iPhone 12 pre-order date slips out ahead of launch 🤫
- OnePlus 8T looks STUNNING in new video reveal
The official Xbox Twitter account has assured fans that they haven't missed out on the opportunity to bag themselves an Xbox Series X for the console's debut.
Taking a leaf out of Sony's playbook, but skirting around the apology the PS5 account offered, the company instead said it was "humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S".
For those who missed out, it suggested that they sign up for retailer updates for stock alerts, and promised that more consoles will be available on launch day.
We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚September 22, 2020
- iPhone 12 Pro close-up video shows off a slick, stylish flagship you'll love 😍
- Xbox Series X preorders: Here's where to lock-in your console
The Xbox Series X will set you back $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749 while the digital-only version – which is a great option for those not after 4K gaming – is priced at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499.
While Halo Infinite won't make the launch, Microsoft has just dropped $7.5 billion on Bethesda's parent company, meaning that series like Skyrim, Dishonored, and Fallout will all be available on Game Pass.
Given that next-gen games are in for a price hike, Microsoft's consoles are worth a look if you want to save a bit of money.
- Black Friday 2020: shop the best Black Friday 2020 sales