Could the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 be the first 4K smartphone?

Samsung is reportedly working on creating a 5.9-inch 4K display that could be used in a smartphone.

Samsung's 5.9-inch 4K Ultra HD Super AMOLED panel is said to be landing around August next year. That's perfect timing for it to end up in the Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

The display will reportedly come with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, according to Phone Arena. That gives it a pixel density of 746ppi – almost twice the pixel density of the iPhone 6 Plus.

2015: the year of 4K smartphones

Several 4K or UHD (ultra high definition) smartphones are predicted to begin shipping next year. Last year, Samsung predicted it would ship a qHD smartphone this year, followed by a UHD smartphone in 2015.

It achieved the first part of that prediction in shipping the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, which has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

Analysts have predicted the first 4K smartphones will be unveiled before March next year, at either the Consumer Electronics Show in January or Mobile World Congress in February.

If Samsung does manage to get the panel into mass production in August, then it is possible it could make it into the Samsung Galaxy Note 5. If previous trends continue, it's likely Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 5 at IFA 2015 in September.

So it looks likely we'll get our first 4K smartphones next year. The real question is whether there will be any content around to take advantage of them.