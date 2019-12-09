COMPLETE Harry Potter collection is ONLY £20.99 in this MAGICAL Christmas gift deal

The Harry Potter books are among the very finest pieces of writing, for both adults and children, put down on paper ever. And here The Book People have just made owning the entire collection incredibly affordable thanks to this excellent Christmas gift deal.

That's because if you use the deal code SHARE30 at checkout right now then you can pick up the complete 7-book set for just £20.99. That's every adventure Harry, Ron and Hermione embark upon, for one very affordable price point.

At £20.99 you are paying just £3 per book. Now that is value that even Professor Snape would approve of!

The full details of this magical Harry Potter Christmas gift deal can be viewed below:

Harry Potter 7-Book Collection | Was £29.99 | Now £20.99 with deal code SHARE30 | Available now at The Book People

For Harry Potter fans who want to re-read J.K. Rowling's classics, or for those who are not yet acquainted with Harry, Dobby and company then this excellent deal over at The Book People on the complete 7-book set is well worth checking out. Apply the deal code SHARE30 at checkout and the collection can be picked up with a fat 30 per cent price reduction. That means instead of paying £29.99 you only have to drop £20.99 instead.View Deal

To be very clear, this complete collection includes every single Harry Potter book including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

And, if you are thinking of buying books for a few people this winter holiday season, then now could be a great time to do it, as if you spend more than £25 at The Book People then you qualify for totally free delivery.

For even more great Christmas gifts, be sure to check out T3's suite of product-stuffed guides, which include Christmas gifts for him, Christmas gifts for her, Christmas gifts for dad, Christmas gifts for mum, and Christmas gifts for kids and teens.