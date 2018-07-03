Competition: win a PlayStation 4 and FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

As if the 2018 World Cup hasn't already been an embarrassment of riches, VyprVPN is giving you the chance to relive the whole thing over and over again from the comfort of your own living room.

Vypr is putting a PlayStation 4 with FIFA 18 bundle up for grabs in its World Cup competition, which you can enter until the tournament draws to a close with the final on July 15. There are no questions to answer, trivia to Google or goals to score – just head to the competition page and enter your details for your chance to win a PS4 Slim (1TB) and game (full terms and conditions on site).

So even if you were always picked last for football at school, it's still really easy to win. And if you do a Germany and miss out on the top prize, five runners-up can still win a one-year subscription to VyprVPN Premium.

You can enter the PlayStation 4 competition by clicking this link

How a VPN can help you watch the World Cup

VPNs – or Virtual Private Networks – have grown enormously in popularity over the last couple of years. As well as helping you stay secure online, their ability to virtually relocate your IP address to another country makes them a useful tool for watching TV coverage in other countries that would otherwise be blocked.

Although the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup is televised globally, some countries still make you pay for the privilege as cable channels are the official broadcaster. Using a VPN lets you watch the coverage provided by free-to-air broadcasters elsewhere – in the UK, for example – which is also handy if you're out of the country on your holidays and want to tune in to your country's World Cup coverage. Our friends over at TechRadar have a guide on how to use a VPN to get a free World Cup live stream wherever you are in the world.

Is VyprVPN any good?

There are loads of good reasons why VyprVPN features so high in our chart of VPN providers. Based in Switzerland, the local laws allow it to provide extra security for users. And together with privacy, it's also one of the fastest VPNs of those we've tested.

And then there's the price – VyprVPN is offering a 40% discount on its Premium subscription for the duration of the World Cup. That means it now costs £57.50 for the year, which is an effective monthly price of only £2.88. Just remember that this deal will only last until July 15.