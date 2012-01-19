COD developer hints at next-gen console release

Ahead of an expected E3 2012 release Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has teased the arrival of the Xbox 720 and Sony PlayStation 4

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has sparked rumours of an upcoming console change with a new job listing making reference to “next-generation technologies.”



Adding fuel to the fire of Xbox 720 and Sony PS4 release rumours that have been doing the rounds in recent weeks Infinity Ward's new listing has suggested that the next-generation consoles could be the staple of gaming by next year.



Looking for a Senior Animator to work on the 10th Call of Duty release due out towards the end of 2013 the developer has requested candidates “with experience in game development and an interest in working with next-generation technologies.”



Xbox 720 Rumours



Whilst Sony has announced it has no plans to out the PS4 at E3 2012 this July rival Microsoft has been repeatedly rumoured to be prepping the long awaited Xbox 720 for its first official outing at the Los Angeles convention.



Although little is known about the mooted device it is expected it will tout vastly improved graphics than its predecessor with a launch price lower than previous console arrivals.



Which would you rather see first an Xbox 720 or Sony PlayStation 4? Let us know via the comments box below.



Via: NowGamer

