Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021: when is it on and how do I find the best deals?

Click Frenzy is back with a vengeance this May. Following on from a huge sale period in November last year, the online deal giant is now counting down to its next event.

Hosting all the deals on one main hub, the Click Frenzy website boasts savings on everything from phones, laptops and cameras to wearables, shoes and other fashion items, as well household appliances, home entertainment systems and more.

Retailers will often have sales on their own websites too, so if you can't get what you're after at ClickFrenzy.com.au, it's worth checking out individual brands as well.

But if the prospect of these enormous sales seem overwhelming, fear not, we'll guide you through it. We're going to sift through the masses, hand-pick the biggest bargains and list them right here.

Read on to find out more about Click Frenzy, when it's happening, what deals to expect and how to find them during the sale period.

What is Click Frenzy Mayhem?

Click Frenzy launched back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to the US's Cyber Monday. It began as a biannual event, with one in May and the other November. 'Go Wild' was the name given to November sales, while the mid-year event adopted the 'Mayhem' moniker.

Now though, Click Frenzy releases more events in the year, such as a travel sale held in September, a sports sale in August and the 'Julove' event in July.

The Click Frenzy sales initially lasted just 24 hours, but that really didn't cut the mustard. Buyers couldn't get enough of the savings, so now each shopping spree lasts for a full 53 hours.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers at one location. The website has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace which allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

In the past, the Click Frenzy website has been known to crash due to the huge amount of traffic going through it at sale time. So you won't always have the biggest window to snag a bargain. That said, some retailers offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. You’ll even find some discounts on individual retail sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working, you can still chase up the product you’re after.

When is Click Frenzy Mayhem?

Click Frenzy Mayhem will kick off at 7:00 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. As it'll last 53 hours, you'll be able to shop the best deals until midnight (11:59pm AEST) Thursday, May 20.

If you want early access to deals, you can sign up for a free Click Frenzy membership via their website and get a look at what's on offer 30 minutes before the rest of Australia.

How to find the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals?

All the bargains available during this big sales event will be posted on the Click Frenzy site, so you should be able to track down what you're after there. Participating retailers are also listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, as well as where to go to hunt down deals if you can't get onto the Click Frenzy website.

Alternatively, just stick with us and we'll pull out a selection of the best Click Frenzy deals we know you'll love. We’ll be keeping you updated over the 53 hours and adding the top deals so you don't miss out.

What Click Frenzy Mayhem deals should I expect in 2021?

While we can't confirm exactly who will be participating in Click Frenzy Mayhem this year just yet, based on deals from 2020, we can give you an idea of the kind of retailers you're likely to see taking part.

It's a safe bet major brands like Dyson, The Good Guys, Shaver Shop, Rebel Sport and Catch AU will feature, as all have offered buyers exceptional savings in past events.

Last year we also saw brands like The Iconic offering discounts on fashion, Lenovo slashing the price of their laptops, and Myer going large with dinnerware, electronics and clothing.

The likes of The Good Guys and Bing Lee are expected to be your go-to for computers and electronics, while Rebel Sport and Catch AU are likely to offer great deals on wearables – assuming they all take part in the Mayhem.