Click Frenzy 2021: save big with the best deals from the Mayhem sales event

Click Frenzy is back with a vengeance. Following on from a huge sale period in November last year, the online deal giant kicked off its latest event, Mayhem, on Tuesday May 18 at 7pm AEST.

Hosting all the deals on one main hub, the Click Frenzy website boasts savings on everything from phones, laptops and cameras to wearables, shoes and other fashion items, as well household appliances, home entertainment systems and more.

And retailers are hosting sales on their own websites too, so if you can't get what you're after at ClickFrenzy.com.au, it's worth checking out individual brands as well. Plenty kicked off the frenzy early, and thousands of brands are offering incredible savings. Check out some of the best discounts we've picked out below.

Click Frenzy Mayhem: Best Deals

Audio

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$309 on Catch (RRP AU$399, save AU$90) It's the best Apple true wireless headphones and they're so darn popular that it's hard to find stock that's going cheap. If you hurry though, Catch's Click Frenzy sale can save you AU$90 on these premium 'buds that offer a better fit than the older AirPods and get you active noise cancellation too.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case | AU$225 (RRP AU$319, save AU$94) AirPods are rarely discounted, so don't miss out on this major saving. Grab a second-gen pair with a wireless charging case for just AU$225 - AU$94 off the RRP. Audio quality is great, and of course, they work perfectly with iPhones. Head to Kogan during Click Frenzy to get yourself a bargain. View Deal

Sony WH-H910 h.ear on 3 (blue) | AU$239.97 at Sony (RRPAU$349, save AU$109.03) They might not be quite to the same standard as the WH-1000MX4, but if you don't quite have the budget for Sony's flagship, then these wireless cans also offer ANC for a great price. Save almost AU$110 when you buy direct from Sony during Click Frenzy.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$211.65 at The Good Guys (RRP AU$349, save AU$137.35) They may not have active noise cancellation, but the Powerbeats Pro are Apple's most premium workout 'buds. They ensure a more secure fit as compared to the older AirPods and, as we found out, don't seem to want to fall out no matter what kind of workout your into. They offer good sound, pair easily with any iOS device and have IPX4 certification. They're AU$100 off at The Good Guys already, but add the code MAYHEM at checkout and it's yours for 15% less than that.View Deal

Hisense HS312 3.1 channel soundbar | AU$254.15 at The Good Guys (RRP AU$589, save AU$334.85) Plenty of retailers are offering discounts on this Hisense soundbar, but you'll get the best Click Frenzy deal at The Good Guys. In the box is a soundbar and subwoofer, boosting any home entertainment setup. Listed at AU$299, you'll get a further 15% off when you head to The Good Guys and enter the code MAYHEM at checkout.View Deal

Personal Care

Philips BT9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer | AU$179 (RRP AU$299, save AU$120) Our favourite beard trimmer has been posted with a 40% discount for Click Frenzy. The Philips BT9000 Prestige beard trimmer offers an excellent shave and have great battery life. It might not be suited to long beards, but its perfect for keeping beard short and neat. Get it for AU$179 at Shaver Shop. View Deal

Braun Series 9 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver | AU$449 (RRP AU$749, save AU$300) One of the most efficient electric shavers you can buy, the Braun Series 9 boasts five shaving elements to capture more hair. It's suitable for wet or dry shaving and also comes with a 60-minute battery life. Grab an excellent early Click Frenzy saving of AU$300 with Shaver Shop. View Deal

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal | AU$379 (RRP AU$599, save AU$220) One of the best IPL machines on the market is currently on offer for AU$220 off the RRP. Shaver Shop is offering a solid 36% discount on the Philips Lumea Advanced, which promises fast and effective salon-quality treatment for long-term hair reduction. It takes just 15 minutes to treat both legs, and will leave you hair free for at least three months. View Deal

Laptops & PCs

New Inspiron 15 Laptop | AU$1,289 on Dell (RRP AU$2,149, save AU$860) If you need a hard working laptop, now's the time to buy. Dell has slashed the price of its New Inspiron 15 Laptop by a whopping 40% for Click Frenzy. That brings the price down to just AU$1,289 leaving you with an extra AU$860 in your pocket. View Deal

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop | AU$1,364 on Dell (RRP AU$2,099, save AU$735) Dell's G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop is great for both productivity and gaming. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. And you'll save AU$735 with its Click Frenzy price of just AU$1,364.View Deal

Phones & plans

Optus | AU$400 off iPhone 11 Optus has discounted the iPhone 11 by AU$400, making this former flagship phone excellent value. You can grab the 64GB version for AU$599, or the 128GB model for AU$679. In the same vein as Telstra, the phones do need to be paired with an Optus mobile plan to get the discount. And in this case, you're locked in for at least 24 months, so do factor in your total repayments before signing up. Offer ends May 20.View Deal

Circles.Life | 100GB data | AU$28p/m (first 12 months, then AU$38) If you already have a handset, this is a great deal for you. Circles.Life has brought back this killer SIM-only deal for Click Frenzy. The telco has discounted plans by AU$10 a month for the first12 months, which means you can land 100GB of data for just AU$28p/m. At the end of the year it jumps up to the usual AU$38p/m. To get this deal, enter the code 100ITSBACK at checkout.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin watches | from AU$99 at Rebel Sport (up to 50% off) Garmin is a market leader when it comes to multi-sport GPS watches. They're some of the best money can buy, but usually come with a hefty price tag – especially if you're after the likes of the Fenix 6S Pro which usually costs well over a grand. But during Click Frenzy, the Fenix 6S Pro is now half price! If you don't need all the features of the Fenix, there's Forerunners, Vivos and Venus all with significant discounts at Rebel Sport. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (40mm, GPS + Cellular) | AU$498 at Catch (RRP AU$599, save AU$101) It's rare to see the premium Apple Watch 5 on sale. It boasts more storage than its predecessors and an always-on display. The best Click Frenzy price is with Catch, which has discounted the Watch 5 by AU$101 – saving you a respectable 16%. But you'll only get the deal on the silver aluminium case with white sport band.View Deal

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches | AU$349.30 at Fossil (AU$499, save AU$149.70) If you're after something different, why no try a Fossil-branded wearable? All the Gen 5 smartwatches run on Wear OS. And while battery life won't quite match that of a Fitbit, you're still getting a delicately styled smartwatch for 30% off. Enter the code CLICK30 at the Fossil checkout after you've made your pick.View Deal

Cameras

Sony Alpha A9 (body only) | AU$3,599.40 at Sony (RRP AU$5,499, save AU$1,899.60) The price of the original speedster Alpha has dropped significantly since the launch of the second-gen Sony A9. Rather than the original price of about 10 grand, you can find it in the range of AU$5,500 now. And Sony, is offering it even cheaper this Click Frenzy. At just AU$3,599, its the lowest price yet on this pro-level sports full-framer.View Deal

Canon EOS R (body only) | AU$2,319.95 at Ted's Cameras (RRP AU$3,399, save AU$1,079.05) You may be able to get the first Canon full-frame mirrorless camera for less than its usual RRP of AU$3,399 if you shop around, but thanks to Click Frenzy, it'll only set you back as AU$2,320 at Ted's Cameras. You'll struggle to find a cheaper price for the body anywhere else. View Deal

Televisions

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV | AU$2,695 on Sony Australia (RRP AU$3,199, save AU$504) The brand new X90J has already been discounted as part of this year's Click Frenzy sale, with Sony's 65-inch model reduced to just AU$2,695. With a saving of AU$504, you'll get full array local dimming for excellent contrast, along with Sony's cutting edge Cognitive Processor XR technology and built-in Google Assistant support.View Deal

Sony Bravia 75-inch X9000H 4K LED TV | AU$2,695.50 (with coupon code) on The Good Guys (RRP AU$3,295, save AU$599.50) If you need a monster TV to complete your home cinema, the Sony's 75-inch X9000H is the perfect addition. It offers excellent 4K visuals on an LED panel with full array local dimming and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You'll get it for AU$2,695 when you use the discount code MAYHEM at check out. Settle in for a huge saving of AU$599.50. View Deal

Appliances

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,099 at Dyson (RRP AU1,349, save AU$250) Until the V15 hits shelves later this month, the V11 Outsize Pro is still Dyson's top of the range, and you normally have to pay big bucks for the privilege of owning one. Enter Click Frenzy. A saving of AU$250 direct from Dyson makes the V11 Outsize a bit more reasonably priced. So if your budget does stretch a little and you really want a great vacuum cleaner, this is your chance. View Deal

Dyson V11 Complete Pro | AU$1,049 at Dyson (RRP AU$1,249, save AU$200) If you don't want to stretch your budget much over AU$1,000, the V11 Complete Pro is the next best thing to the Outsize. The only real difference is it comes with a smaller bin, so you're not sacrificing anything when it comes to performance. You'll save AU$200 if you snap one up with the Click Frenzy deal too, so you'll pay just AU$1,049 for one of the best stick vacs money can buy. View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (RRP AU$1,099, save AU$250) There won't be many of these left once this sale ends. It might be an older model, but the V10 Absolute started as the benchmark for all of Dyson's latest stick vacuum innovations. The Click Frenzy deal is one of the best prices we've seen so far. V10s Still boast powerful suction and an excellent 60-minute run time. You'll get a full arsenal of tools in the box and save AU$250 when you buy from Dyson. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (RRP AU$899, save AU$250) Just because it's not the V11 doesn't mean it's not powerful. The V8 Absolute offers punches well above its weight, boasting enough power to deal with hair and fur on carpets, as well as offering a maximum of 40 minutes of fade-free runtime. You'll get the selection of two cleaning heads and four additional tools, all for only AU$649. View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$349 at Dyson (RRP AU$599, save AU$250) If you really don't want to spend much, you'll still be getting a great machine in the V7. A littler newer than the V8, it comes in as the entry level model for the V-series. But it'll still do a great job for those with a smaller surface area to clean, anbd not a whole lot of pet hair. With Motorhead Origin, you'll only get one cleaning head and the Combination tool in the box, but for the price you couldn't expect much more. There's AU$250 to be saved on this vacuum that gives you a top of 30 minutes of fade-free runtime. We previously reviewed its smaller sibling, the V7 Trigger, and had plenty of good things to say. View Deal

Homewares

Koala Mattress | from AU$624 at Koala (save 20%) Need a new mattress? We were very impressed with Koala's mattress-in-a-box, giving it a pretty high score in our review. It's great for the back, doesn't sag too quickly and is easy enough to handle and maintain, even on your own. You get to try it for 120 nights risk-free, and there's a 10-year warranty. There are five sizes to choose from, and they're all 20% off right now for Click Frenzy.View Deal

Emma Original Mattress | from AU$479.40 (save 40%) While Koala mentioned above is a great piece of foam to sleep on, the Emma Original is just as good, if not better. In fact, with this 40% off, it's a far more tempting offer, with prices starting at under AU$500 for a single mattress and just a smidge over AU$719 for a king. Now, that's what we call a bargain buy.View Deal

Style

Rebel Sport | Buy one, get one half price on footwear Need some new kicks? Head to Rebel Sport during Click Frenzy and enjoy buy one, get one half price on a huge range of men's, women's and kids shoes. The deal includes major brands like Asics, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Reebok. View Deal

Sunglass Hut | 20% off new styles Complete your outfit with a new pair of shades thanks to these great discounts from Sunglass Hut. They're offering 20% off all new styles. But be quick, the deals will only last until the end of the day on May 20. View Deal

SurfStitch | Get 30% off men's and women's clothing If you're in the market for some fresh new threads, SurfStitch is the place to go. Enter the code FRENZY30 at the checkout and enjoy up to 30% off men's and women's clothes, shoes and accessories. Deck out your winter wardrobe today. View Deal

What is Click Frenzy Mayhem?

Click Frenzy launched back in 2012 as Australia’s answer to the US's Cyber Monday. It began as a biannual event, with one in May and the other November. 'Go Wild' was the name given to November sales, while the mid-year event adopted the 'Mayhem' moniker.

Now though, Click Frenzy releases more events in the year, such as a travel sale held in September, a sports sale in August and the 'Julove' event in July.

The Click Frenzy sales initially lasted just 24 hours, but that really didn't cut the mustard. Buyers couldn't get enough of the savings, so now each shopping spree lasts for a full 53 hours.

The Click Frenzy event centralises hundreds of deals from a large number of Australian online retailers at one location. The website has been built to withstand an enormous amount of traffic, and offers a marketplace which allows shoppers to search by brand, item, category or just browse the large number of deals.

In the past, the Click Frenzy website has been known to crash due to the huge amount of traffic going through it at sale time. So you won't always have the biggest window to snag a bargain. That said, some retailers offer deals before the sale officially begins, so you will need to keep an eye out. You’ll even find some discounts on individual retail sites, so if the main Click Frenzy site isn’t working, you can still chase up the product you’re after.

When is Click Frenzy Mayhem?

Click Frenzy Mayhem is live now. It started at 7:00 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. As it'll last 53 hours, you'll be able to shop the best deals until midnight (11:59pm AEST) Thursday, May 20.

How to find the best Click Frenzy Mayhem deals?

All the bargains available during this big sales event will be posted on the Click Frenzy site, so you should be able to track down what you're after there. Participating retailers are also listed on the site, which should give you a good idea of what deals to expect, as well as where to go to hunt down deals if you can't get onto the Click Frenzy website.

Alternatively, just stick with us and we'll pull out a selection of the best Click Frenzy deals we know you'll love. We’ll be keeping you updated over the 53 hours and adding the top deals so you don't miss out.

What Click Frenzy Mayhem deals should I expect in 2021?

The retailers taking part in Click Frenzy Mayhem this year have been confirmed. Some of the major players will include: Adidas, Big W, boohoo, Bose, Catch Group, Dyson, Fossil, Koala, Kogan, New Balance, Peter’s of Kensington, Ray-Ban, Rebel, Reebok, Shaver Shop, Sunglass Hut, Spotlight, Target, The Good Guys, Telstra.

Last year we also saw brands like The Iconic offering discounts on fashion, Lenovo slashing the price of their laptops, and Myer going large with dinnerware, electronics and clothing.

Major brands like Dyson, Shaver Shop and Rebel Sport are shaping up for big deals, as all have offered buyers exceptional savings in past events.

The likes of The Good Guys and Bing Lee are expected to be your go-to for computers and electronics, while Rebel Sport and Catch AU are likely to offer great deals on wearables – assuming they all take part in the Mayhem.