China goes iPhone 6 mad: 1m pre-orders taken in 6 hours

As expected, China is going absolutely crazy for the iPhone 6 with anyone who's anyone looking to snap up Apple's new blowers.

Unlike last year's iPhone 5s launch, Apple purposely left China out of the iPhone 6 initial run due to the huge demand that would come from the country – but the reality is absurd.

China kicked off pre-orders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on Friday, with Apple's three local carriers having sold no less than 1 million units in six hours.

Fortune reports that China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are off to a flying start, having begun taking unofficial pre-orders since the moment the phones were first cleared for sale.

“We are thrilled to bring iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to our customers in China on all three carriers at launch,” Tim Cook said in anofficial Apple statement.

“With support for TD-LTE and FDD-LTE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus customers will have access to high-speed mobile networks from China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom for an incredible experience.”

On top of that, Tencent reports that 6,700 authorized resellers have also been racking up the numbers with Apple's smartphone duo selling like sweets.

Chinese website JingDong has also registered more than 9 million iPhone 6 reservations almost evenly split between the iPhone 6 (4,542,448 units) andiPhone 6 Plus(4,694,853 units), although the numbers favourthe 5.5-inch device slightly.

Both versions of the iPhone 6 are expected to be in short supply amid the through-the-roof demand, as China shapes up to be a key market for Apple.

Whether it can trump the 10 million iPhone 6 units sold during the global launch weekend remains to be seen.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will go on sale in China, and also India, on October 17.