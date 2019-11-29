Cheapest Xbox One S Black Friday deal bundles 1TB console and 3 games (including Fortnite)

The All-Digital Edition of Microsoft's Xbox One S is one of the best gaming consoles on the market today, which is why this price crash on the system is so ludicrously good. Fleetingly, there was a similar bundle on eBay for £99.99, but (understandably) it sold out in minutes. With it gone, one of the most cost-effective ways to get an Xbox One S is right here.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition usually has a price tag of £199.99, but Argos is bringing the All-Digital edition of the console down to just £129.99.

It gets even better, though, as the console is stacked with three top games: The massively popular Fortnite, pirate game Sea of Thieves and Minecraft, making it even more of a bargain.

For those who are unfamiliar with Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ditches the traditional disc drive and embraces digital downloads and streaming via the Xbox online store.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Xbox One S All- Digital Edition 1TB + Minecraft + Fortnite + Sea of Thieves | was £199.99 | now £129.99 from Argos

This excellent bundle is great for a starter Xbox One bundle or for those looking to ditch disc drives and transition to all digital - be that downloads or streaming from the huge library of Xbox One titles available with the Xbox Game Pass.

The 1TB hard drive should give you plenty of space for the must-have titles you want downloaded onto your console, and the bundled games include the wildly popular titles Fortnite, Minecraft and the swashbuckling online multiplayer action-adventure Sea of Thieves.

As things stand, this is a very cost-effective way to invest in the current generation of gaming. If you haven't picked it up yet, why the hell not?

