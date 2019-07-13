Cheap QLED TV anyone? Amazon Prime Day comes early (again) with up to £750 off in this Samsung Q60R TV deal

With Amazon Prime Day looming just over the horizon, every other retailer in the galaxy is determined to outdo Amazon, with more deals than you can shake a very large stick at. You won't even need a Prime Membership to get a discount on this stunning 4K QLED TV from Samsung, because it's at John Lewis & Partners, who are also throwing in a 5-year warranty for nothing and the chance to save a further £400 by buying it in a bundle with a soundbar and subwoofer.

• Samsung Q60R 55-inch £949 was £1,299 – save £350

It's undoubtedly one of the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals so far. or, at any rate, TV deals at roughly the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

The Samsung QE55Q60R uses Samsung's certified QLED technology which delivers 100 per cent colour volume, meaning that it transforms light into lifelike colours without degradation over time. To put it in layman's terms, it is as colourful as a unicorn factory and bright enough to watch even in blazing sunshine.

Samsung QE55Q60R | Was £1,299 | Now £945 | Save £354

Samsung raised the bar again with the 55-inch Q60R model. The certified Samsung QLED delivers 100% colour volume in 4K Ultra HD resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Don't wait until Prime Day, check out this amazing deal today – this is one of 2019's best TVs so it's a little surprising to see it under £1,000 already.View Deal

The Samsung Q60R uses Quantum Processor 4K and is capable of AI upscaling even non-Ultra HD footage. See all the details and enjoy dazzling colours with enhanced contrast on the big screen.

Have you ever been bothered by the black screen disrupting the decor of your living room? Samsung has the answer for you. Turn your TV into wall decoration, using the Ambient Mode which can display photos or useful information, transforming your wall space into art space.

What's more, the Samsung Q60R QLED TV comes with voice control. Control your TV and even smart devices using Bixby, Samsung's smart assistant. The TV also works with Alexa and Google Assistant compatible devices such as the Amazon Echo or Google Home. Head over to John Lewis today and see this amazing QLED TV deal for yourself.