Cheap OLED? Amazon Prime Day just served up the cheapest OLED TV deal so far

It's Amazon Prime Day, when dreams come true! Okay, this Philips 4K Ultra HD OLED TV is from 2017, and we'll come to what that means in a moment, but it is most likely the cheapest OLED TV deal from a major brand ever.
• Buy Philips 55POS9002 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV for £799 – Was £1,200 – Save £401 (33%)
Because OLED televisions are very new and this one's two years old, there are some caveats to this deal but if you currently have a plasma or LCD TV that's more than two years old, upgrading to this OLED will give you a massive improvement for less than £800. Anyway, whatever else you can say about it this is definitely…
THE best Amazon Prime Day 4K OLED TV deal
Philips 55POS9002/05 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD OLED Android Smart TV £799 | Was £1,200 | Save £401
This Philips 4K OLED TV is a feast for the eyes. Experience bright whites and deep blacks like never before. Immersive viewing experience thanks to the ambient lighting strips along the side of the TV. Grab this TV while you can, under £800 for a few hours only, Amazon Prime Day ends at 23:59 April 16 (ie: today)View Deal
Why are we excited about this cheap 4K OLED TV deal?
This TV just looks great. With virtually no bezel at the front, the Philips S9002 literally blends into the background, taking away nothing from the 55-inch screen. And that is an amazing, razor-sharp screen, providing the most lifelike viewing experience yet. Those blacks look black and colours just pop right off the screen.
Powered by the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine, an overall 50% picture quality performance gain is achieved. Movie action scenes are smooth and not smothered, games look sharp and accurate on the Philips S9002. The ambient light strips around the edge of the TV elevate the game even further, creating an all-out immersive viewing experience.
Here's why we aren't necessarily screaming about it
Okay, this is a two-year-old TV, which means in dog years, it's ancient. OLED TVs had a lot of issues a few years back, relative to their price, and were over-hyped frankly. Those issues – around peak brightness, and achieving a more natural looking image, so they were suited to things other than big-budget Hollywood films viewed in native 4K – have largely now been resolved; this still has a few early-adopter quirks.
However…
Look at it this way: you'd have had to pay several thousand pounds for this TV a few years ago because it was absolutely cutting-edge tech. It's now £799 and particularly if you watch mainly higher definition, more polished sources as a matter of course – Netflix, Amazon Prime or movies and sport on Sky Q for instance – it will slay any new TV at that price. Although if you mainly watch cable channels and the One Show, maybe look elsewhere.
Further reading
Check out roundups on the best TVs, deals and much more!
• Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV deals
Prime essentials
- Browse today's Amazon deals
- Visit Amazon's UK Prime Day page
- Visit Amazon's US Prime Day page
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (UK)
- Start a free Amazon Prime account (US)
More sales!
- Browse John Lewis sale TV deals
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now