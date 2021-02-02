Cheap Garmin watch sale: Save BIG on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar plus other great Garmin watch deals

It's never a bad idea to get a cheap Garmin watch, even if you already have one! Some might argue that you don't need more than one running watch but don't listen to the haters: one can never have too many of the best running watches. How about getting a new Garmin watch for your loved ones? There are also Fenix and VEnu deals below: plenty cheap Garmin watch deals to choose from.

Garmin Venu Sq

Garmin Venu Sq | Was £179.99| Now £159.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu Sq is a decent fitness smartwatch, especially considering the asking price, which is now even cheaper. Some corners have been cut to keep the price down but nothing really spoils the experience all that much. The display is small but responsive and the sensors are precise enough for everyday use. The watch's interface will be familiar to people who used Garmin watches before but even if you didn't, it's straightforward enough to use.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition | Was £850 | Now £722 | Save £128 at Beaverbrooks

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar is a beast of a multi-sport watch. It's extremely rugged, has a long battery life, offline maps, offline music storage, Garmin Pay and more. Basically, anything you can think of a fitness smartwatch should do, the Fenix 6 Pro Solar can. The Solar Edition also features solar charging feature, perfect for the Great Outdoors!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin Instinct Solar | Was £349.99 | Now £279.99 | Save £70 at Amazon

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. The Solar version can run 'indefinitely' using solar energy!View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 745

Garmin Forerunner 745 | Was £449.99 | Now £399.99 | Save £50 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 745 is an advanced GPS multisport smartwatch for runners and triathletes, featuring dozens of built-in activity profiles, including triathlon, pool swimming, track running and more. It uses the same algorithm (from Firstbeat Analytics) to measure and estimate VO2 max, training load, training status and aerobic and anaerobic training effects as the Garmin Forerunner 945 and even has the same screen, yet it is cheaper than the flagship model. Battery life is up to a week in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was £299.99 | Now £249.99 | Save £50 at Wiggle

The Forerunner 245 was designed for runners in mind – as the name might suggest. the 245 is a mid-range Garmin watch but this doesn't mean it's not a competent running wearable: on top of monitoring advanced running metrics, it also supports Garmin's adaptive training plan feature called Garmin Coach. With up to seven days battery life in smartwatch mode, you can count on the Forerunner 245 not dying on you when you're out on a run.View Deal

Why should you buy a Garmin watch

The best Garmin watches are very often also the best running watches: they are reliable, precise, rugged and are designed for athletes from the ground-up. Most Garmin watches can measure heart rate on the wrist as well as calories burnt, perfect to keep your weight under control and to see just how active you were throughout the day.

Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 745 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.

