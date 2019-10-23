Cheap Garmin Running Dynamics Pod deal: better your run for cheaper

Wrist-based activity trackers can only give so much clarity about your running technique. If you wish to have proper insights about the way run, you might want to get a Garmin Running Dynamics Pod. They aren't too expensive in general, but Amazon now discounted them even further, making this Garmin Running Dynamics deal all the more irresistible.

• Buy the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod on Amazon for £50.39, was £59.99, you save £9.60 – 16%

This is prime training-season for everyone who wants to attend a running, cycling or triathlon race next year. If you have a compatible device, like a Garmin Forerunner 945 or a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod will give six extra running dynamics to pore over in the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Running Dynamics Pod | Sale price £50.39 | Was £59.99 | Save £9.6 (16%) on Amazon

With a battery life up to a year, you don't have to worry about the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod letting you down. All the better, it automatically turns itself on and off, saving battery life even more efficiently. The Pod weighs only 14 grams so it won't bother you on your runs. Now just under £10 off on Amazon, limited time offer!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod

The tiny and light Garmin Running Dynamics Pod tracks six extra running dynamics, such as cadence, ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation, vertical ratio and ground contact time balance.

Just hook it up with a compatible device, like the Garmin Forerunner 935/945 or Garmin Fenix 5/6 Series, clip it onto your waistband and forget about it being there. The Pod turns itself on and off automatically and weighs only 14 grams, so it is not all that hard to forget about it being there and tracking your runs.

Even if you use if for an hour a day, the battery will last for a year. Let's face it, one of the main issue with all the devices we use to track our everyday activities is having to charge them all the time. this definitely won't be the issue with the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod.

All data can be further scrutinised in the Garmin Connect app, where data from your running watch and the Pod will be collated, giving you a holistic overview of your performance.

