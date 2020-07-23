Cheap Amazon Fire HD 8 deal is a back to school bargain

For anyone going back to school soon, or just anyone who fancies a quality tablet upgrade, then this Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet deal is well worth checking out.

That's because Amazon has just sliced a cool 28% off the all-new, 2020-edition Fire HD 8, which sees £25 cut off its cost.

The all-new Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch display, 32GB of internal storage, and a 12-hour battery life. It also comes in a variety of colour schemes, including black, white, plum, slate and twilight blue.

What is particularly neat, too, is that the Fire HD 8 has Alexa built-in, meaning you can use your voice to play videos, stream music, control lights, check the weather and much more, besides.

We rate the Amazon Fire HD 8 here at T3, which is why this deal is so easy to recommend – it bags you the tablet in your choice of colourway at a reduced price point.

Amazon Fire HD 8 | Was £89.99 | Now £64.99 | Saving £25

Here's a great back to school deal, and a superb upgrade for anyone currently in the market for a new tablet. The all-new Fire HD 8 (that's the very latest 2020 model) is reduced by 28%, taking its price down from £89.99 to just £64.99. Free delivering is also included in the deal.View Deal

As a lightweight study and entertainment tool the Fire HD 8 is perfect, allowing you to easily browse the internet, read text books and documents, as well as stream videos and music from services like Netflix and Spotify.

And, unlike many laptops, the Fire HD 8 is incredibly portable, weighing in at super bag friendly 335 grams.

