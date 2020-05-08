Cheap 4K TV deal: get a 43-inch Philips UHD TV with all the latest tech at 30% off!

Looking for compact cheap 4K TV deal that gives you fully featured set and a juicy 30% off? This offer from AO.com on the Philips 43PUS7334 is perfect – it's a 43-inch TV that's fully specced for super Ultra HD and HDR images, and is now just £379. This is definitely one of the best TV deals at the moment.

It's an LCD TV with Philips' typically strong colour reproduction, which helped by the inclusion of both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ – the two next-gen HDR standards, which are used by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, respectively.

There are flagship TVs that cost 10 times what this does that don't include both HDR standards – we love that Philips is keeping it simple for making sure this TV is future-proof.

The 4K screen is backed up with Philips' P5 picture processing, which does a great job of upscaling HD video to 4K and handling motion to keep it looking smooth and detailed.

There's support for Dolby Atmos audio, and while this set has a solid set of speakers built in, the TV actually qualifies for AO.com's extra offer of a half-price Philips soundbar, so you could get yourself a double home-cinema upgrade bargain – you'll see that option on the page when you head through to the deal.

Philips 43PUS7334 43-inch 4K TV | Was £549 | Now just £379 at AO.com

This 4K TV includes all the latest TV tech, in a compact size and at a great price – especially with 30% off! You've got Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, Philips' P5 picture processing engine powering it all, Android TV for all your apps and streaming, and Philips' unique Ambilight tech for a more immersive experience.View Deal

It's a really capable smart TV too, with Android TV providing streaming from the likes of Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV and so many more.

And its has Ambilight on three sides, which means it gently glows colours that match what's happening on-screen onto the walls behind the TV, so the picture melts into the room. It's an extremely cool effect, and adds to the immersion of a great moody movie or TV show.