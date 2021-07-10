Charged: watch the Volkswagen ID.4 review now

Welcome to Charged – a brand new series celebrating the latest and greatest automotive inventions and electric cars from around the world. From luxury super saloons to eco-friendly SUVs, Charged will showcase amazing technology designed to make our commutes quicker, quieter and cleaner.

In the first episode, we've got Volkswagen's 2021 ID.4. It's more than just a snappy dresser, with the brains and practicality to contend with Tesla, although, maybe not the performance…

Its dramatic looks will initially attract potential buyers, but it's the vehicle's intelligent interior, easy-to-use infotainment system, and superior technology systems that will reel them in.

Check out the video review below:

Auto expert Roberto Baldwin put a navy blue ID.4 through its paces, really getting to know the electric SUV inside and out.

The four-door SUV won't win any drag races against a Tesla, but it is perfect when it comes to grocery shopping or dropping the kids off at school. With a rated battery range of 250 miles, he thinks this is ideal for 90-percent of journeys, and he did like the ID.4's smart charging system, ID Bar, infotainment and navigation system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, despite it being a little laggy.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is available now. It comes in six different trim levels, each with its own options to give buyers plenty of choices.

The basic 'Life' model starts at £34,650, which comes with heated front seats, App-connect with wireless connection for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and 213-miles of range. The range-topping GTX Max starts at £55,540. It comes with an Augmented Reality Head-up Display, Panoramic glass roof, "Discover Max" 12-inch Navigation infotainment display, and a range of 291 miles.

