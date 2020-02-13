Casio announces British Army edition G-Shock Mudmaster

Casio has formed a new partnership with the Ministry of Defence, and to mark the occasion it has announced a new British Army edition of the G-Shock Mudmaster.
Water resistant to 200 metres, the new G-Shock features a camouflage design inspired by the Army’s own Multi Terrain Pattern.
Also linked to the military is how the watch has a stealth black dial - a detail specifically requested by the British Army so to avoid the watch attracting attention when worn on operations.
- T3's guide to the best watches for men
- The best watches under £1000
- 5 best watches to invest in right now
- James Bond Swatch x 007 limited edition watch collection
Official supplier to the Ministry of Defence, Casio says the new Mudmaster is a limited-edition timepiece, but hasn’t revealed exactly how limited just yet.
The watch features an updated Carbon Core Guard Structure and triple-layered carbon-insert bezel, resulting in a timepiece that is as tough as it is light. The special edition has cylindrical buttons to help prevent debris from entering the watch, plus a textured, camouflage band and large buttons to make its features easy to use.
These features include location and activity-tracking, Bluetooth for connecting to the G-Shock Connected companion smartphone app, plus a mission log memory, location memory, sunrise and sunset data, and an estimate of calories burned.
There’s also a compass, thermometer, altimeter/barometer, and step tracker, plus a stopwatch with 1/100 second accuracy, a countdown timer, and up to five daily alarms.
As you might expect, the Mudmaster is a large watch, with a case that measures up to 53.1mm wide, while weighing in (with strap) at 92g.
Complete with a special edition camouflage box, the British Army edition G-Shock Mudmaster will be available in March and costs £450.
Liked this?