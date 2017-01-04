Canon refreshes its PowerShot G-series with brand new PowerShot G9 X Mark II

It's a super thin, 20.1-megapixel, pocketable powerhouse

By

Canon has refreshed its PowerShot G-series today with the announcement of the PowerShot G9 X Mark II at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

The camera, which headlined a new series of products in the PowerShot, IXUS and LEGRIA ranges, comes with an impressive spec-sheet too, with the streamlined snapper packing a 20.1-megapixel sensor, DIGIC 7 processor and 3x optical zoom.

The G9 X Mark II also offers continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps, a light-friendly f/2.0 lens and an Auto ND filter that restricts light reaching the shutter to allow you to use longer shutter speeds without over-exposure.

According to Canon, the G9 X Mark II weighs in at just 206 grams and is a hefty 25 per cent thinner than the G7 X Mark II.

The PowerShot G9 X Mark II will be available from February 2017 with an RRP of £449.99. More information can be found on Canon's official website.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.