Cambridge Audio knocks £50 off the Yoyo (M), one of our speakers of 2017

We were quite taken with the Yoyo (M) Bluetooth speaker set when it first appeared, so much so that it made it to the top of our pile of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy in 2017. Now you've got another reason to buy it, because Cambridge Audio has discounted the speaker for Black Friday.

Instead of paying £300 you'll now pay just £249.95 for the pair of speakers. They look good, they sound fantastic, and you can feel all the benefit of stereo sound from your favourite music and other audio sources.

Here's the Cambridge Audio deal:

