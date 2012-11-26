Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 tops UK games chart

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 takes out Hitman Absolution to retain the top position in the UK games sales charts

The hype surrounding Agent 47's much heralded return to games after a six year absence hasn't been enough to unseat Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 from its position as the UK's top selling game. Hitman Absolution, the first Hitman game released by IO Interactive since 2006's Hitman: Blood Money, enters the charts at second position, with Black Ops 2 in first place and FIFA 13 grimly hanging onto third place.

The only other new entry in the games chart this week is the superb LEGO: Lord Of Rings, in which dependable developer brings their block smashing action to Middle Earth. The only other new IP to make a notable entry into the charts is the PS3 exclusive, Book Of Spells, which debuts in twentieth place. The rest of the top 10 videogames sales chart shapes up as follows:

1. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 (ranked 1st last week)

2. Hitman Absolution (new entry)

3. FIFA 13 (ranked 3rd last week)

4. Assassin's Creed III (ranked 4th last week)

5. Halo 4 (ranked 2nd last week)

6. LEGO Lord Of The Rings (new entry)

7. Just Dance 4 (ranked 7 last week)

8. Skylanders: Giants (ranked 5 last week)

9. Need For Speed: Most Wanted (ranked 6 last week)

10. Dishonored (ranked 14 last week)

