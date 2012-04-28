Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release date leaked as November 13th

Activision has seen the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release date leaked online with the first-person shooter tipped to hit eager gamers on November 13th

With Activision set to officially unveil its next Call of Duty franchise offering early next week, photographed retailer promo items have prematurely leaked the title's name and a November 13th Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 release date.



Seemingly confirming the flurry of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 rumours that have been doing the rounds in the recent weeks and months, newly outed images have suggested Activision's next COD title will land as a direct Black Ops follow-on, with an early November release date.



Appearing courtesy of US retailer Target, the new COD title and release date has appeared on a selection of pre-order cards that are to see gaming fans given the chance to secure themselves a copy of the first person shooter ahead of its arrival later in the year.



With a May 1st Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 unveiling confirmed by publisher Activision, the latest addition to the globally dominant Call of Duty franchise will, according to the latest leaks, be handed a November 13th release date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Rumours

“This year, Call of Duty will return with its ninth instalment with Black Ops 2. As expected it will be following Treyarch's previous game Black Ops. Its release date is set for the 6th of November,” the release leaking post on the official Black Ops forum said before being hastily removed by Activision.



Offering further insight in to the Black Ops follow-on the claimed reports have suggested Black Ops 2 will see Treyarch and Activision introduce an all game mode dubbed 'Escort' which will feature alongside the return of the 'Drop Zone' and 'Kill Confirmed' offerings.



Describing the new gaming mode the leaked details have outed the 'Escort' features as: “A new game mode similar to Search and Destroy however a live player must be escorted to one of three areas (or two depending on the map) without being killed. The match will have rounds, consisting of one life only.”



