Is this face mask tape the solution to steamed up glasses?

A mask is an essential part of any 2020 wardrobe, but for glasses-wearers there's an unfortunate side effect: fogged up lenses. While investing in one of the best face masks, with a mouldable nose bridge and breathable fabric, will help, chances are you're still going to end up more than a little misty-eyed.

Until now, the real solution has been either sacrifice your specs (not ideal) or simply try not to breathe. But now a US 'travel comfort' company that usually deals in things like neck pillows and compression socks has come up with what it thinks is the solution we've all been waiting for. It's called Cabeau tape.

(Image credit: Cabeau)

These small strips of tape can be used to stick the upper edge of your mask to your face, thus stopping your breath from escaping and fogging your glasses up. Sounds – and yes, looks – ridiculous, but bear with us. This isn't like your regular Scotch tape: it's FDA-approved, dermatologist recommended, latex-free, medical-grade tape you'll be affixing to your face. It works with both reusable cloth and surgical-grade masks.

And while the primary appeal is likely to be to specs-wearers who would like to be able to see at all times, there are benefits for anyone trying to stay healthy, too. The tape provides a better seal to stop virus-sized particles getting in and out of your mask, and keeps it firmly in place to stop it slipping down under your nose, too. You can watch a not too scientific but still quite impactful demo in the video above. So perhaps not that silly after all?