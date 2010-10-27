Buy the Apple iPod Touch 8GB (4th gen) for £169.95

Buy your Christmas gifts early - Amazon is playing discount Santa with the Apple iPod Touch 4gen.

The new 4th generation Apple iPod Touch can be bought from Amazon.co.uk with a £15 discount across the 8GB, 32GB and 64GB models.





The 4th generation iPod Touch is slimmer and lighter, and has features such as the Retina display, FaceTime, a front-facing camera, 720p video capture and iOS 4.1.



The discount applies to the current Amazon selling price of the iPod Touches, and is not applicable when bought from another seller or to used or refurbished iPods.



When you apply the discount, the 8GB is available for £169.95, 32GB for £216.02 and 64GB for £290.97.



After you pick an iPod Touch and add it to your basket, enter the promo code 'ITOUCH10' at the 'Select Payment method' stage, and the £15 will be deducated at the 'Confirm Order' stage.



The offer is valid until 11.59pm on 2 November 2010, so you might want to get it while you still can.



Will you be taking advantage of the offer and buying the discounted 4th gen Apple iPod Touch? Pop over to T3's Twitter and Facebook feeds and tell us. Keep following us for regular tech updates.





Link: Amazon.co.uk (via ITProPortal)