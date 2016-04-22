Create your own amateur eSports league with Gfinity's Xbox One app

British eSports events firm Gfinity, which has made a name for itself with competitive gaming events, has just released a new bespoke app that enables you to build tournaments and competition ladders from your favourite games on Xbox One.

Once you've signed up for a Gfinity account, you can then create custom cups, leagues and tourneys with friends online or use it to setup up a competition at home or with your colleagues in the office. With the likes of Halo 5: Guardians, FIFA 16 and the glorious Rocket League available on Xbox One this little app is a great way to add the kind of setup and stipulations a particular game's multiplayer options might not facilitate.

It's not just about amateur leagues either - Gfinity also has plenty of professional eSports tournaments in FIFA 16, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Rocket League. The UK company has even just announced a new $2,000 Rocket League tournament for the EU and the US. Yup, you could sit there and score screamers in RL and win ACTUAL MONEY!

Currently the app is only available for Xbox One, although there has been talk of a PS4 version potentially being in the works. Considering how much bigger the PS4 install base is compared to Microsoft's console, a Sony version certainly seems likely if it proves popular on XO.

Via: Gfinity

