Build a bigger, more muscular back with this expert's advice

Large lats, titanic traps and ridiculous rhomboids are just a mere click away

(Image credit: Pexels)

By

Achieving a solid, muscular back is akin to laying down steadfast foundations for a new home. This group of extremely powerful muscles is key to many compound lifting exercises and in short, a strong back will ensure you can safely and effectively shift larger weights... the key to building muscle mass.

PureGym fitness expert, Jake Rostron, is on hand to divulge his quick tips on the back muscles you need to focus on in order to achieve that classic, T-shirt filling V-shape that many hulking blokes aspire to.

"The back is made up of a complex network of muscles, all of which serve a particular purpose. So make sure you look to hit each part of the back to ensure even growth," he says.

So, if you are looking for a bit of 'back day' inspiration, look no further.   

A savage workout can lead to savage leg pains

(Image credit: Pexels)

Focus on these muscle groups

PureGym fitness expert, Jake Rostron, talks us through the back muscles you need to target to develop some serious muscle. Try and incorporate an exercise that works each of the following muscle groups into your next 'back day' to see maximum results. 

Rhomboids

This is the big muscle in the middle of your back next to your spine and assists with pulling things towards you from in front. They respond well to the following: seated row, bent over row and kettlebell row. 

Check out this kettlebell workout for a few more ideas

Erector Spinae

This group extend and support the spine and can be found towards your lower back, either side of the spinal column. Try a back extension or good mornings to work them hard.

Trapezius (Traps) 

These are the muscle that run along the side of your neck and down towards the centre of your upper back. They lift your shoulders upwards towards your ears. Tough exercises like a farmers walk or a heavy barbell shrug work a treat.

Take a look at the best barbells for home use here.

(Image credit: Pexels)

Teres Major and Minor

They are located on your back just behind the top of your upper arm. They move your upper arm backwards. Exercises like wide grip rows and lat pulldowns really help develop this specific group

Latissimus Dorsi

Can be found to the side of your middle back. They predominately move raised arms down towards your pelvis or move your body towards your arms. Exercises such as wide grip pull downs, straight arm pull downs or chin ups will target these.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.