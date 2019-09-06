BT fibre broadband deal: prices drop to their lowest point in MONTHS, so act fast!

BT has been offering some nice freebies with its broadband plans for the last few months, but it hasn't budged on its prices. Until now [cue Eastenders dramatic music]

The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has dropped its prices back down to their lowest ever level. And what's even more exciting is that it's kept the freebies around too.

On top of the slashed prices, BT is still offering Gift Cards with up to £100 of credit. These Gift Cards are essentially pre-paid Mastercards that can be used anywhere these cards are accepted. And if you take this £100 windfall into account then you can score BT's Superfast Fibre package for an effective £23.43 a month, which puts in firmly amongst the affordable fibre options – certainly a first!

Check out the full details of the BT broadband plan below.

Full details on BT broadband price cuts

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 month contract | Avg. speed 50Mb | FREE weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £35.99 £28.99pm + £100 Gift Card

BT is consistently voted one of the best broadband providers available right now, but it can be pretty expensive. That's all changed with the latest price cuts and the free £100 Gift Card. If you apply the Gift Card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £23.43 – not a bad price at all.View Deal

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 month contract | Avg. speed 50Mb | FREE weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £45.99 £38.99pm + £100 Gift Card

If you're not just looking for broadband – this is the deal for you. Not only do you unlock some impressive fibre speeds, Freeview TV, BT Sport, a £100 Gift Card to spend wherever Mastercards are accepted, and a cut in the monthly price tag. It's a stunning deal – the only catch is a £49.99 upfront fee.View Deal

BT Entertainment + Superfast Fibre + BT Sport | 18 month contract | Avg. speed 50Mb | FREE weekend calls | £19.99 upfront | £55.99 £48.99pm + £100 reward card

If you're looking for more television than is available in the above deal, BT has another bundle that's likely to appeal. BT has slashed the price of its Entertainment package too. So, you'll only have to pay £48.99 a month for superfast fibre speeds, BT Sport, AMC, 21 premium channels and Freeview instead of the usual £55.99. That's a saving of £126. Oh, and you still get an extra £100 in the form of the pre-paid Gift Card. What a bonanza!View Deal

What are BT's Gift Cards?

The Gift Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard. For those counting, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants worldwide... so it shouldn't be too taxing to find somewhere to splash that free money when BT sends through your card.

The Gift Card itself is an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Gift Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that free wonga.