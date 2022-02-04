GTA 6 in "active development" confirms Rockstar – get hyped!

It's finally happened! Rockstar has finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is now in "active development" and the new game is "well underway". What a glorious day.

Rockstar officially made the announcement via its own blog post , where the developer announced that GTA V will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on March 15th, 2022. Grand Theft Auto Online will similarly arrive on the next-gen consoles simultaneously. The game was already scheduled to arrive sometime in March but has now been given a firm date.

GTA V originally launched in September 2013 and has gone on to ship over 155 million copies worldwide. Speculation has been rife for months that another entry was in the works, so to finally have confirmation of the game's existence is huge

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTA V, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," wrote Rockstar in a message.

"With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

Back in April 2020, a Kotaku report mentioned that the next entry in the GTA series was "early in development". Fast forward two years on and does this mean we might see a trailer later this year? The original GTA V trailer debuted on November 2nd, 2011.

Looking at when we might get a release date and October is the most common month Rockstar likes to release GTA games, going off its history. While its most recent release was the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on November 11th, 2021, the core mainline GTA games paint a different picture.

See below for the main GTA release dates:

