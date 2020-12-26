Boxing Day sales: where to buy PS5 stock advice and latest info

The Boxing Day sales are now on and, naturally, the PS5 remains one of most in-demand items on the market today, giving gamers hope that another wave of PlayStation 5 consoles are going to drop at a retailer.

And if you are looking to buy PS5 then you're in the right place, as right here T3 has rounded up the best stores to check out during the Boxing Day sales for PS5 stock.

For stores with PlayStation 5 consoles in stock, Boxing Day sales are a great place to not only buy PS5 but also great new PS5 games and must-have accessories, like the PlayStation 5 HD Camera, DualSense controller and Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset.

It's also a great place to pick up top-rated 4K, ultra HD TVs cheaper than normal, which are the ideal upgrade for a new PS5 console. After all, there's no point owning a powerhouse new console if your TV can't display its power correctly.

Shopping in the USA? Here's where you can buy PS5

More PS5 restocks are dropping every other day right now, so the difference between bagging a PlayStation 5 in the Boxing Day sales really is a case of being in the right place at the right time, and that is what this guide can help you with. By consulting this guide as well as staying tuned in to retailer's social media channels (which is where they are announcing new stock), you too can buy PS5.

Remember, many retailers' Boxing Day sales stretch for far longer than just December 26th (such as Amazon's Boxing Day Sale, which continues until December 31), so be sure to check back in regularly.

Boxing Day sales: where to buy PS5

Amazon UK

Amazon has indicated on social media that its PS5 orders are closed "for the time being" and doesn't know when the console will be back in stock. However, more PS5 consoles are confirmed as incoming and the Boxing Day sales seem like a smart bet for the next wave to launch. Also, Amazon has great prices on PS5 games and accessories.View Deal

Very

Very continues to surprise gamers with wave after wave of PS5 consoles, and it is even one of the stores that has actively moved to shut down scalpers, with it cancelling hundreds of orders placed by bots. Definitely a retailer to keep your eye on during the Boxing Day 2020 sales.View Deal

GAME

GAME has swung from PS5 zero to PlayStation 5 hero recently, with multiple restocks letting thousands more gamers to get their hands on a console. It's the UK's biggest gaming retailer, so absolutely worth checking out during the Boxing Day sales, and especially for bundles and special edition games.View Deal

Argos

We weren't expecting the retailer to have any new stock before Christmas, and it's now confirmed that's the case. Argos' website states that it's out of stock "for the rest of 2020." So that's a no go for the Boxing Day sales we're afraid. Disappointing, but that doesn't mean it couldn't be a good place to bag the system in January.View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World was one of the worst offenders when it comes round to messing up PS5 orders, with orders been cancelled and stock launches suspended. Right now hardly anything PS5-related is stocked and we think it's game over for Currys and PlayStation 5 for months. Being candid we expected much, much more from the retailer.View Deal

Box.co.uk

Box has not been the biggest retailer to go live with PS5 restocks recently, and its supply has definitely not been the biggest, but it has got a lot more systems into gamer hands thanks to its lottery system. Right now the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed as 'coming soon' on the website, so definitely an outside bet for a visit during the Boxing Day sales.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock at the start of the month at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks during the Boxing Day sales primarily because it is one of the few retailers to offer console and game bundles.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles during the Boxing Day sales.View Deal

AO.com

Right now AO.com has a message on its website that says, 'Sorry, PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable'. So no luck immediately, but definitely worth keeping in mind over the next few weeks. If we're being honest, though, we're not expecting another AO wave to go live until January 2021.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis was a PS5 star at launch, with a strong showing in terms of consoles and accessories. It is also known for its excellent Boxing Day sale, so it is absolutely worth scoping out come the time for PlayStation 5 hardware, software and accessories.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock in the first week of December, but the site was struggling under the strain of customers flocking to get one. The retailer was offering pre-orders, but the consoles had a December delivery window, just in time for Christmas! We don't know whether another restock is on the cards, but we'll be watching the website.View Deal

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

T3 is also tracking where to buy Xbox Series X, too, so be sure to scope out our guide if you're also in the market for a next-gen Xbox. T3 really rates the flagship, with us saying in our Xbox Series X review that it 'is a console that delivers massive amounts of power and performance', and that it is technically 'the most powerful console hardware you can buy'.