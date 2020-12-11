Boxing Day sales have started early and Harrods has up to 50% off everything

Harrods is an iconic British department store and the Harrods Boxing Day sales are legendary, with people traditionally queuing throughout Christmas night in the hope to be first through the door to grab one of a handful of massively discounted Boxing Day sale deals.

This year, things are different as the Harrods Boxing Day sale has started NOW, and it's offering up to 50% across the entire store. In total, there are over 7,500 products in the sale, including fashion, furniture, beauty and more. So if you've ever fancied shopping the Harrods Boxing Day sale but not really been keen on traveling to London to queue in the cold, then now is your chance as you don't need to leave your house and you don't even need to wait for Boxing Day.

As well as being brought forward with an early start, the sale runs through into early 2021, so that means you have around three whole weeks to shop the Harrods sale

so you can get your Christmas shopping done now and treat yourself a little later. Or treat yourself now, we won't judge.

The links below take you straight to the many Harrods Boxing Day sale departments where you can save big on designer brands.

There really are some fantastic discounts on offer from brands including Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Issey Miyake, Paul Smith, Valentino and lots more. So if you want to stock up on designer brands and save up to 50% you do NOT want to miss this sale.

If you need a bit of help choosing, Harrods also has a remote Personal Shopping service to offer you one-to-one advice on gifting inspiration, new arrivals and more. It's completely free to use and you can find out more about the service here.

Harrods Boxing Day opening times

Want to shop at Harrods in person? The store is open, with social distancing measures in place, and face coverings are mandatory. These are the Harrods Boxing Day opening times.

December 26: 11am-8pm

December 27: 11:30am-6pm

December 28 to 31: 11am-7pm

Which other London department stores are having Boxing Day sales

If you're already in town for the Harrods Boxing Day sale you might want to check out some of the other stores, though remember that public transport is limited on Boxing day. Below are some of the London stores that traditionally open on December 26 for their Boxing Day sales.