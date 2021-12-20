Boxing Day 2021 sales in Australia: the best early deals live now

As we begin to reach the end of a wild year of sales, deals and discounts it’s worth remembering that there’s one last mammoth sales event. Boxing Day 2021 is set to be another belter collection of bargains on gadgets, games, tech and more!

Boxing Day has always been a great time to score discounts on the items you know and love. But over the years Boxing Day has drastically changed from being hoards of people out scouring the shops in search of the best deals to a much calmer online affair.

We saw a trend develop over the last couple of years. We noticed that the discounts that once were only available on Boxing Day itself began to hang around until the end of December, or even extend in January. We’re expecting the same to happen this year and for retailers to stretch their sales out past December 26. You’ll also see deals begin to pop up in the days before Boxing Day, all of which we’ll be keeping track of for you.

T3’s Aussie team will be right here to hunt down all the best savings to be had during the Boxing Day sales across all the major Australian retailers. So hang around as we get you the best prices on this year's hottest items.

Headphones & Audio

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Prime exclusive offer Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | AU$219 AU$178 on Amazon (save AU$41) With the 3rd Gen of Apple airpods Apple officially dropped the price of its 2019 AirPods to AU$219 a pop as soon as the third-gen 'buds arrived on the scene. Now, you can nab them even cheaper, as Amazon has them down to AU$178 for all shoppers.

Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones | Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones | AU$299 AU$171.23(save AU$90.10) The Sennheiser HD 450BT offer smooth, easy listening with heartwarming bass, an adjustable EQ and active noise cancellation. They also boast an excellent 30-hour battery life, a simple control system and Voice Assist access. Not to mention they're extremely comfortable to wear. And with Sennheiser slashing their price, they're some of the best ANC headphones you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | AU$319 AU$145 (save AU$174) The Galaxy Buds Live are the first from Samsung to offer noise cancellation. The sound quality is good, and they come with an extra dose of punchy bass, so for modern music they're extremely good. The noise cancelling capabilities aren't up there with the best, but at least you get something functional. Available in white, black or copper.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II | Sennheiser PXC 550-II | AU$549 AU$293.80 on Amazon (save AU$255.20) Sennheiser’s latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by a solid 41%, and should be strongly considered by anyone looking at the traditional leaders in this space - Bose and Sony. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and the stellar sound that the brand is known for.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$406 (save AU$196) Not only do the Bose NC 700 headphones have great sound and an excellent look and feel on your ears, they're perfect for voice calls when you're on the move. With a number of retailers slashing price tags on their stock, you can get the best deal on Amazon.

Running + Workout Shoes

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 | AU$230 AU$184.99 on Nike AU (save AU$45.01) Apart from looking pretty fly, running in the Nike React Infinity Run will also feel like you're running on clouds. The all-new Flyknit upper funnels and holds your foot in the right position, while the extra foam underfoot guarantees a comfortable and fast riding experience.

Skechers Women's Bountiful Sneakers Skechers Women's Bountiful Sneakers | AU$99.99 AU$69 on Amazon (save AU$30.95) These are simple, classic sneakers to get you from A-B quickly. Lightweight, sweat absorbent, and, with this discount, cheap as (mildly expensive) chips. Made with mesh for a more comfortable workout they're hard workers that will provide the stability you need for a decent run, or a sesh at the gym.

Nike Metcon 6 Nike Metcon 6 | AU$189.99 AU$119.99 on Rebel Sport (save AU$70) While more of a training shoe than an explicit runner, these tough beasts allow for a huge deal of use, as well as intriguing levels of customisation. Featuring a removable hyperlift you can adjust the height under heel for a more stability with weight lifting, or provide more of a cushion on your runs. Only available in US size 7 and 8.

Cameras

Nikon Z 7II mirrorless body Nikon Z 7II mirrorless body | AU$5,599 AU$4,796 on Amazon (save AU$803) The Nikon Z 7II is one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, earning itself five stars in our review . This deal through Amazon is courtesy of BecexTech, a third party reseller on the platform. They’re an Australian company with solid reviews , but third parties are always something to be cautious with. If knocking 20% off the price of this beast is worth it to you, you’ll find a solid list of features, including dual card slots, 4K 60fps footage and an excellent viewfinder. As always with body-only deals, remember you’ll also have to hunt down lenses to pair with the camera, so you could consider this single-lens kit with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 optic at 31% off

Nikon Z 6 mirrorless body Nikon Z 6 mirrorless body | AU$2,999 AU$1,980 on Amazon (save AU$1,019) Although it’s a previous-gen model, the Z 6 is no small fry. A healthy price point, helped by this deal lets you grab one of the best all-round cameras on the market . Since release, the Z6 has had a serious upgrade to it’s firmware that means you’ll be getting a better product at a lower price. You’ll even be able to get a single-lens kit for AU $2,672 to let you play with the Nikon right out of the box. Again, buyer (slightly) beware as this is the same third-party seller offering a deal on the Z 7II.

Home and Living

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb | Nanoleaf Essentials Smart Bulb | AU$39.99 AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$12.99) The Nanoleaf Smart bulb is a cruisy way to put a splash of colour anywhere in your home. Easily slipping into any existing Edison light bulb socket, you have the power of the rainbow at your fingertips. At AU$27 a pop, this deal allows you to buy three or more bulbs at a cheaper price than in the bulk pack (AU$99 for three), to completely transform any room into a vibrant living space.

Philips Airfryer Premium XXL Philips Airfryer Premium XXL | AU$429 AU$59.95 (save AU$69.05) If you're keen to get into air frying, why not start with the best? The Philips Airfryer Premium XXL has a 1.4kg capacity, so it’s big enough to cook for the whole family. It gets the job done quickly and, without the need for a large amount of oil, it’s far healthier than regular pan frying. The white model is discounted on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Mop Pro | Xiaomi Mi Robot Mop Pro | AU$439 AU$321.30 (save AU$108.70) Discount codes are your best friend for a good deal. This robotic mop is a wallet-healthy alternative to the Roomba. If you use the code PDEC10 in conjunction with XIAOMI778 you'll save around AU$100. Plus members will get the full AU$108.70 discount due to the PDEC10 code giving a 12% discount, while for non-members it's a 10% discount.

PCs, laptops, peripherals

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Ryzen 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX3070 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Ryzen 7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX3070 | AU$3,299 AU$2,639.20 on eBay (save AU$659.80) This Lenovo laptop is a well loved trucker of a machine. Currently Lenovo has a deal offering 20% off selected items on its eBay store allowing you to grab some excellent machines with huge discounts. For the Legion 5 Pro, you’re getting an RTX3070, 1TB of solid-state storage, 32GB of RAM, the prowess of which will be displayed through a 16-inch 165Hz screen. You’re getting a whole lot of bang for your buck. Use code LNVODEC20 at checkout for the sweet discount.

Inspiron 15 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | Inspiron 15 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB SSD | AU$2,289 AU$1,289 (save AU$1,000) This 15-inch is a surprisingly powerful machine thanks to a speedy 11th-generation Core i7 processor under the hood. Accompanied with a generous 16GB of system memory you'll be able multitask away to your heart's content and not worry about things slowing down. You get a huge 1TB of storage too, and all with a whopping 43% discount! If you don't need 1TB of storage, the 512GB SSD Inspiron 15 is 44% off and down to AU$1,199 (save AU$950).

Dell 27 Curved QHD Monitor - S2722DGM | Dell 27 Curved QHD Monitor - S2722DGM | AU$ 599 AU$373.75 (save AU$225.25) Dell's 27" QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is a budget beast with the code PDLTW20 on eBay. Taking 50% off of the RRP lets you grab a capable monitor with 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms (gray to gray) response time, 165Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour for sharp gaming visuals and immersive gameplay.

Alienware 38 Curved - AW3821DW Gaming Monitor | Alienware 38 Curved - AW3821DW Gaming Monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,963.75 (save AU$535.25) Looking towards the top-end, using the code PDLTW20 lets you knock nearly AU$1,000 off of this phenomenal screen. Alienware has built a solid reputation, and bringing the price down to a slightly more manageable level allows you to hop into the luxury world on a mid-tier budget.

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard | Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard | AU$229.95 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$60.95) The feedback on this full-sized model is almost all universally glowing. It looks great and has comfortable ergonomically indented (what Logitech calls 'spherically dished') keys and can let you work across multiple devices via Logitech's Flow software.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless | AU$109.95 AU$69.69 on Amazon (save AU$40.56) Razer has always been a premium peripherals company, and right now you can grab this hugely popular mouse at well under AU$100. Operating wirelessly through Bluetooth, it’ll be a breeze to set up and start right out of the box, or you can utilise Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless to eliminate input lag. Using this clicker allows access to Razer Synapse 3 for complete customisation. Lasts 450 hours on Bluetooth and 285 on HyperSpeed.

Save 60% on Bitdefender internet security Save 60% on Bitdefender internet security You can grab yourself an incredible deal when you sign up to a 12-month plan with Bitdefender. The internet security provider is offering a saving of AU$60 on its Total Security package. You'll get comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS across five devices for just AU$59.99 annually. For cover on just one device, get the Anitvirus Plus plan for just AU$34.99 (save AU$35), or pay AU$49.99 (save AU$50) for three devices with Bitfender Internet Security.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) Gold Stainless Steel w/ Cyprus Green Sport Band | Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) Gold Stainless Steel w/ Cyprus Green Sport Band | AU$1,118.99 AU$1,007.09 (save AU$111.90) Ebay's current 10% off tech promotion lets you knock some solid dollars off the asking price of the Apple Watch series 6. You can nab the 44mm Gold Stainless Steel version with Cyprus Green sports band for only AU$1,007.09 when you use the code TOP10OFF at checkout. That's a saving of AU$111.90!

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$262.49 on Amazon (save AU$316.51)

The ultimate running watch just got even better. Already a T3 award winner, this light running watch is available for a bargain with Amazon Australia. Without overcomplicating it, the watch boasts just the right amount of features for people who are getting into running, making it the watch that will suit most people. Get it cheapest white for AU$469.99.

Garmin Fenix 6 | Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$999 AU$498 on Amazon (save AU$501) Knocking the price down by a huge 50%, right now is an amazing time to grab a Fenix 6 at a price that won’t hurt the bank. The Fenix 6 is the top dog in the Garmin range of smartwatch fitness wearables. It comes with every piece of tracking and analysis you might need across the full spectrum of exercise and activities: there are built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter, the enhanced heart rate monitor and all the oxygen stats you need. It even has Garmin Pay to link to your digital wallet for purchases on the go.

Grooming

Image Braun Series 9 Pro wet & dry shaver | AU$749 AU$449 at Shaver Shop (save AU$300) Braun’s self-proclaimed best razer gets a healthy chunk taken out of the asking price with this massive deal from Shave Shop. The shaver is 100% waterproof instead of being merely splash proof to let you get the best shaves in a shower. It ships with a 5-in-1 smart centre to keep the blades clean and hygienic. The ProLift trimmer allows you to shape your beard however you’d like and the package ships with a clean cartridge, brush and cable to keep your Braun going. Designed to last for 7 years this could become your new best friend in the bathroom.

Philips Shaver series 9000 Prestige | Philips Shaver series 9000 Prestige | AU$749 AU$549 (save AU$200) The Philips Shaver 9000 Prestige is perfect for tough beards. With Nanotech Dual Precision blades firing up at 150,000 cutting actions a minute, it’s sure to erase even the most stubborn stubble. You can set the speed of the shaver and tweak its personalisation setting to get yourself looking exactly how you like every morning. Ships with a wireless Qi charging pad for effortless charging for your shaver, or any Qi-compliant device. All of this with that lovely AU$200 discount staying in your pocket.

Dafni Go Hair straightening ceramic brush | Dafni Go Hair straightening ceramic brush | A U$169 AU$59 (save AU$110) Combining the hair straightener and brush grants huge utility to a single product. This deal lets you grab the two-for-one item with a massive 65% off. The Dafni Go reaches temps of up to 85˚C to tame the toughest of curls without damaging your hair. For context, most standalone straighteners operate at between 120˚C - 200˚C. This deal lets you save time in the morning and money right now.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL | Philips Lumea Advanced IPL | AU$599 AU$299 (save AU$300) The Lumea IPL uses light to remove your hair. Intense Pulsed Light beams targeted pulses to the root of your hair follicles, effectively putting them to sleep and decreasing your amount of body hair overall. This method has undergone extensive testing for long term effects. Meaning it can be used everywhere on the body without fear of damaging your skin, while preventing new hair growth for up to 3 months. Due to the nature of the light treatment it is not suitable for red, light blonde or white/grey hairs. It also doesn’t work well with darker skin tones.

Pitbull Platinum Pro head shaver Pitbull Platinum Pro head shaver AU$329 AU$269 (save AU$60) Unfortunately this is not the brainchild of Mr Worldwide himself, which we feel is a missed opportunity. Instead, the Pitbull Platinum Pro is an excellent shaver to keep bald heads looking fresh, and beards at bay. With specialised rotary shaving heads it will slide across any uneven surfaces without causing any damage to your skin. Ships with two interchangeable blades, one for head shaving, one for beard shaving and will run for 90 minutes on a full charge. It’s even waterproof to let you get the smoothest shave in the shower for easy clean up.

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB) | AU$999 AU$795 on Amazon (save AU$204) If you're looking to future-proof your handset, this 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE will be top of the range for a solid while. You get excellent specs with the addition of 5G so that you won't be let down by hardware advancements. With a 20% discount on Amazon, this becomes a pretty affordable option – available in Lavender and Navy colour variations.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) | AU$849 AU$697 on Amazon (save AU$152) This is the ‘lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, and it’s now available at a much cheaper price point. You’ll get a brilliant camera array, an AMOLED display and a powerful processor at a price that won't make your wallet cry. This discount comes on the 4G version of the phone in green and purple on Amazon AU.

Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) Glacier Blue | Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) Glacier Blue | AU$649 AU$497 on Amazon (save AU$152) Realme's X3 SuperZoom offers a powerhouse Snapdragon 855+ processor, along with a stunning 120Hz display, 60x zoom capability, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only AU$399 – that's roughly a third of the price of a Samsung flagship, and we think this could possibly be the best value smartphone in this price range.

Gaming

FIFA 22 Standard Plus Edition - PS4 Pre-order FIFA 22 Standard Plus Edition - PS4 Pre-order | AU$99 AU$44 on Amazon (save AU$55.95) The newest edition to the FIFA franchise is released on October 1, 2021. You know the deal by now – FIFA is a stalwart of the console scene, and the 22’ edition brings some exciting changes on top of the usual importing of real world transfers. EA has gone back to basics and redesigned the game from the inside out. Expect a brand new goalkeeper script, redesigned physics and a brand new method of play with ‘Explosive Sprint’ being packaged into this year. Ordering from Amazon will also give you an exclusive kit, as well as a nifty AU$30 off RRP.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | AU$94.95 AU$68 (save AU$26.95) Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a next-gen exclusive for the PS5, and it showcases the best of what Sony’s new rig can do. The price is a little higher than we’d like, but this small discount is better than you’ll find at most other retailers.

Smart Home

Image Furbo Dog Camera | AU$500 AU$229 on Amazon (save AU$271) The Furbo dog camera lets you keep your pet company even when you’re not at home. For what you get, it’s excellent value, especially with just over 50% knocked off the asking price – a Full HD 1080p camera with 160º field of view, plus 4x zoom means you’ll be able to get up close and personal through the integrated app. Two-way audio lets you hear your pupper and vice versa.

Fire TV Stick Lite This week Amazon are offering a sweet treat for new Prime members. The Fire TV Stick Lite can be grabbed for half price, at only AU$29.50. The offer is exclusively for Prime members signing up from October 5 to October 18. Signing up between those dates will get an email sent to you with details on how to unlock the savings on the HD streamer. If you're looking to maximise on savings, you can sign up for a 30 day free Amazon trial while getting the benefits of the half off Fire Stick.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$499.95 AU$399.95 on Bose (save AU$100) This is a compact smart speaker with a sleek, minimalist design. This deal gets you a cool 100 buckaroos off the asking price of the speaker, and you’re getting it directly from the manufacturer. If you're after a smart speaker with higher than average audio quality and an excellent microphone pickup system, you don’t need to look past the Home Speaker 300.

Boxing Day 2021 sales: when will they start?

The Boxing Day sales used to start on Boxing Day itself, December 26. But in recent years, we’ve seen deals appear a few days ahead, usually on December 24. Instead of finishing on December 26, they now keep going right until the end of the year.

With this in mind, it’s well worth keeping an eye out for early deals, but be aware that while certain prices will drop before Boxing Day, there’s always the chance that we may see bigger reductions on the actual date. It helps to be on the lookout for deals that come with a price guarantee.

When do the Boxing Day sales end, and the January sales begin?

This will change across the range of shopping destinations you’ll be looking at. While some retailers switch the title of their Boxing Day sales into January sales from December 27, others keep their Boxing Day deals right to the end of the month. For the most part you’ll find it's nothing more than a cosmetic change, the same deals being offered under a different name.