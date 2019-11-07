Bored of Fitbit? This Black Friday Garmin Forerunner 735XT bundle deal will save you a £150

If you are A) thinking about investing in a multisport smartwatch or B) thinking about upgrading from your activity tracker, such as the Fitbit Inspire, then this Garmin Forerunner deal is for you. Heck, even if you have a Garmin already, you might want to get a Forerunner 735XT AND a HRM-Run heart rate monitor for a £150 off, don't you?

Retailers like Amazon and Wiggle started rolling out their best Black Friday deals already, lucky for us savvy shoppers, who will benefit from big time online giants trampling over each other to provide the best discounts, so we'll spend our hard-earned cash with them.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch HRM Bundle | Sale price £199.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £150 (42%) on Wiggle

Coupled up with the HRM-Run heart rate monitor, the Garmin 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. The watch itself provides advanced running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis making it the perfect tracking tool for triathletes. Naturally, it also tracks all the basic metrics too, like steps, calories burned, as well as keeping track of your heart rate 24/7. View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch HRM Bundle

For the price, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT offers some pretty solid features, like the seamless multisport transition and advanced running dynamics. If you are doing triathlons more often, this watch will make tracking all three activities way more easier, with just a touch of a button.

As expected from a serious sport watch, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT tracks heart rate as accurately as it gets with wrist based trackers. To further enhance the precision of heart rate readings, this bundle comes with a Garmin HRM-Run chest strap.

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT also offers precision metrics and features like VO2 max estimate, lactate threshold, race predictor and recovery advisor.

In case you are interested in such thing, the Garmin Forerunner 735XT supports smart notifications so you can keep track of your phone activities too using this running watch.

Battery life is pretty good, too, lasting up to 11 days between two charges in smartwatch mode. This mode includes activity tracking, smart notifications and optical HR tracking. Battery life in GPS tracking mode is up to 14 hours, so it will last long enough for most of your runs, considering you aren't doing 100k ultramarathons.

