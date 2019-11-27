BONKERS value SIM only deal grabs you 2.25GB data for £5 p/m and no contract

This Black Friday T3 has been truly impressed with the excellent SIM only deals (SIMO) on offer, with everything from hyperspace-fast plans from EE, through massive data drops from Smarty, and onto unlimited data mega deals from Three landing on, literally, a daily basis.

Right here and right now, though, iD Mobile has just joined the fray with a stunning value SIM only deal that on top of not costing you a penny more than just £5 per month, also delivers a solid data allowance and, crucially, no contract.

If you're not all that familiar with iD Mobile, it's the in-house network at Carphone Warehouse – so has the clout of one of the UK's most recognisable and trusted smartphone retailers behind it. iD Mobile also uses the same network as Three, meaning that you are totally covered in terms of coverage, too.

The full details of the SIM only deal can be viewed below:

iD SIM only | 30-day rolling plan | 2.25GB | Unlimited texts | 250 mins | £5 a month | Available now

This is a stunning value and supremely flexible Black Friday SIM only deal. The reason for that is a low-low monthly cost of just £5, as well as a rolling 30-day plan, meaning that you can cancel at any time. No shackling to a long terms contract, and still a solid allowance of 2.25GB of data, 250 minutes and unliminted texts each month, makes this a Black Friday bargain in our eyes, and perfect for the light to medium user. iD Mobile uses the same mobile network as Three, so you've got great UK coverage, too, and the plan also comes with data rollover, bill capping and free roaming features. Delivery is also completely free.



Yes, 2.25GB of data is not a massive amount to play with each month, but providing you are a light to medium user and tend to spend your days moving from WiFi network to WiFi network (now everywhere from homes, to coffee shops and resteraunts, to trains and places of work) this allowance will be more than enough and will save you an absolute packet compared to some of the with-phone plans out there will charge you, which frequently breaks through the £30, £40 and even £50 per month barrier.

