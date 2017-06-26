Don your bibs, this BMW 8 Series Concept will make you drool

BMW has recently shown off a close-to-production concept for its flagship model, the totally stunning 8 Series. It's quite the looker.

The concept serves as a little taster for the forthcoming production model which slated for launch in 2018.

It's an elegant, aggressive and muscular design, emphasised by the large kidney grilles, narrow LED headlights, and trapezoidal exhaust pipes. We think it may be the most attractive BMW we've ever laid eyes on.

The continuous lines are uninterrupted by elements like door handles (who needs them?), as the car opens with a swipe of the hand.

Once inside, the elegant design language has been carried through, with a more futuristic, minimal feeling than previous BMW interiors. It looks to be heavily inspired by the i8's cabin with added touches of luxury and premium materials.

The iDrive controller is made from Swarovski glass, and there's no plastic in sight with everything bathed in lashings of leather, brushed aluminium and Alcantara.

Don't let all the glitz and glamour fool you into thinking it'll drive like a luxury yacht, however. Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design says, "It is a luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other."

Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW, echoes this, saying, “The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand."

What does T3 say? We can't wait to get behind the wheel, and will start buying Lottery tickets immediately!

Liked this?