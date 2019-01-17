Blockbuster iPad Pro deal: save £450 on the Apple tablet while stock lasts

Apple dramatically overhauled its iPad Pro range last year, ditching the iconic Home Button and shrinking the bezels around the display to squeeze more screen into the same physical footprint. The redesigned iPad Pro are compatible with a second-generation Apple Pencil that attaches to the side of the tablet with magnets and charges wirelessly – unlike the first iteration of the stylus, which had a Lightning connector hidden under its cap.

As we've come to expect with any major hardware tweak, the new iPad Pro models saw an increase in price compared to earlier versions of the productivity-focused tablet hardware. Whereas the earlier 12.9-inch model started at £769, the new all-screen version of the iPad Pro will set you back at least £969.

Thankfully, it's still possible to pick-up the 2017 models. And John Lewis has recently slashed prices of the older hardware – knocking up to £450 off the price of the most expensive model with Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities, and 512GB of in-built storage.

A number of models have already sold-out, so if you're interested – we recommend adding to your shopping basket sooner rather than later.

Best iPad Pro deals in the John Lewis clearance sale

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Display (2017 Model) | Wi-Fi and Cellular | 64GB, Gold | Was £899 , Now £649

With the option to add a monthly mobile contract and access 4G mobile networks anywhere, this is an ideal model if you're planning to work on-the-go. 64GB should be plenty of storage if you use cloud-based options smartly, too.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Display (2017 Model) | Wi-Fi and Cellular | 128GB, Silver | Was £1,049, Now £749

There are still Gold and Silver models of this iPad Pro available, although those looking for Space Grey are out of luck. Like the above, this includes the ability to activate the eSIM inside the tablet to access 4G networks anywhere in the world.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch Display (2017 Model) | Wi-Fi and Cellular | 512GB, Gold | Was £1,249, Now £799

This is the maximum amount of on-device storage that Apple offered with the 2017 models, so those looking to keep thousands of videos, photos, songs, apps, and more, should look no further. This is also the model with the highest saving – a staggering £450 off the original asking price. Bargain.View Deal

If you're more interested in the latest, gesture-based iPad Pro range, check out the latest prices below to see how they compare against the sale.