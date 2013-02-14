BlackBerry PlayBook gets software update...

PlayBook users were treated to a software upgrade yesterday - although it wasn't the BlackBerry 10 OS that the company has been promising tablet owners

The BlackBerry PlayBook was, and is, by all accounts - a pretty good tablet. It should be even better once the Canadian company rolls out its latest BlackBerry 10 operating system.

And, while the company put out an update to the largely forgotten tablet yesterday, it wasn't the one we were all hoping for.

Instead, the software update 2.1.0.1526 gives PlayBook users access to the rebranded BlackBerry World (the new name for its app store) as well as some slight fixes to the audio and browser performance. You can also now make in-app purchases from the store.

The PlayBook hasn't quite kept pace in BlackBerry's affections as the company has been more concerned of late with launching the BlackBerry Z10 and the BlackBerry Q10 alongside the new OS. But the artist formerly known as RIM has promised that the new OS will make it to the tablet.

When BlackBerry 10 does arrive, it could give the tablet a boost in the 7-inch market currently dominated by the, Google Nexus 7, Kindle Fire HD and the Apple iPad Mini.