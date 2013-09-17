BlackBerry dismisses Samsung's BBM exclusivity claim

Says no one will be getting it exclusively; likely to be released on Friday for Android and iOS

BlackBerry has dismissed claims that BBM will be exclusive to Samsung devices for three months.

The exclusivity claim appears to have emerged following a tweet from Samsung Mobile Nigeria. In it, the company claimed that it had secured three months exclusivity for the cross-platform messaging app.

However, BlackBerry has since denied that Samsung – or Android –will have an exclusive period.

“The excitement around the upcoming BBM launch on iPhone and Android devices seems to know no bounds,” said BBM communications director, Victoria Berry in a statement to Crackberry.

“Although I'm a big fan of this passion, I want to clarify that no one will have an exclusive on offering BBM. We'll be bringing the app to Android and iPhone users across the globe soon.”

Earlier this year, Thorsten Heins, the chief executive of BlackBerry confirmed that it would be bringing BBM to Android and iOS devices before the end of summer.

Rumours had pointed to a September 23rd launch. However, it appears that it may arrive just within summer on Friday September 20th.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that BlackBerry had submitted BBM to Apple for approval.

