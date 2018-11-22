Black Friday Xbox deals: Xbox One X 1TB console with Foza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle gets EPIC price slash

Here be great Xbox deals! This is a fantastic bundle deal from Amazon on the world's most powerful games console, and two of 2018's absolute best titles.

You get the 1TB Xbox One X console, the incredibly fun racing game Forza Horizon 4, and the 10/10 awesomeness that is Red Dead Redemption 2.

This deal is truly epic and, at the time of writing, it is already 5% claimed so we advise you to move very fast if you want to score.