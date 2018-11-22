Black Friday Xbox deals: Xbox One X 1TB console with Foza Horizon 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle gets EPIC price slash

Here be great Xbox deals! This is a fantastic bundle deal from Amazon on the world's most powerful games console, and two of 2018's absolute best titles.
You get the 1TB Xbox One X console, the incredibly fun racing game Forza Horizon 4, and the 10/10 awesomeness that is Red Dead Redemption 2.
This deal is truly epic and, at the time of writing, it is already 5% claimed so we advise you to move very fast if you want to score.
Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Red Dead Redemption 2| now £399 (was £429.98)
Cracker jack of an Xbox One X bundle deal here. You get the world's most powerful console along with a copy of superb racer Forza Horizon 4 and epic open-world action adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 for only £399. That's a tidy £29.99 price drop from Amazon on truly great gaming hardware and software.View Deal