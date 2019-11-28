Black Friday toy deals: save 20% on Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets at Argos

Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets are three of the most-wanted names in toys this Christmas, and with the latest Argos Black Friday deals, you could save loads of money on your stocking fillers this year.
The latest Argos 'Crazy Codes' offer gives you 20% off all toys in these ranges, even if they've already been discounted, which makes for some astonishing bargains. All you need to do is choose what you want, add it to your trolley, then use the code PEPPA20 at checkout.
We've picked out a few choice products from each line here:
- Peppa Pig World of Peppa Playset |
Was £80| Now £40 (with code)
- Pokemon Ultimate 12-figure Pack |
Was £30| Now £14 (with code)
- Little Live Pets Unicorn |
Was £20| Now £12.80 (with code)
- Peppa Pig Tri Scooter |
Was £16.99| Now £11.99 (with code)
- Pokemon 8-inch Soft Toy Assortment |
Was £13.00| Now £8.32 (with code)
- Little Live Rainglow Unicorn Vet Set |
Was £60| Now £38.40 (with code)
Of course, if you'd just like to browse the full selection for each of these toy brands, here you go:
- Browse the full Peppa Pig range at Argos
- Browse the full Pokémon range at Argos
- Browse the full Little Live Pets range at Argos
Save 20% on ALL Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets toys at Argos
Choose any toys from these three ranges, add what you want to your trolley, then use the code PEPPA20 at checkout to take an extra 20% off – it even applies to items already on sale!View Deal
