Black Friday just got better: Royal Mail will now collect returns from your door

Good news for anyone planning to shop the best Black Friday sales and deals this year and have your purchase delivered by post. If you need to return any items, from Wednesday 21 October, Royal Mail will collect them from your door with its new Parcel Collect service.

It's the biggest shakeup to the Royal Mail in years and one that will no doubt be very welcome to anyone shopping online in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales whether they're shopping for themselves or for the best Christmas gifts of the year.

To arrange for a parcel to be collected, you'll need to head to Royal Mail's Click & Drop service up to five days ahead of your required collection date and no later than midnight on the day before the collection.

There's a fee of 72p on top of the standard postage cost for each parcel, while if you have a pre-paid return label, the fee is 60p per parcel. You can arrange to have up to five packages returned per day and with each package limited to a maximum size of 61cm x 46cm x 46cm and 20kg in weight. That's what the Royal Mail defines as a 'medium parcel'. Once you've paid for the return you'll need to print your labels. (Get ahead of the game and check Amazon UK for printers if you don't have one already.)

Postal workers will then collect the packages from your door or other chosen safe place, and the service will operate on six days each week.

