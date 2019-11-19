Black Friday smartwatch deal for all the savvy shoppers: bag a Garmin Venu for £45 less on H Samuel

People are already flocking Amazon to see all the great Amazon Black Friday deals, but if you are a savvy shopper – and since you are reading this we can safely assume you are – then you know that there are more under the sun than just Amazon deals. For instance, this Garmin Venu deal is on H Samuel and it slashes the price of this AMOLED wearable considerably.

• Buy the Garmin Venu smartwatch with blue silicone strap at H Samuel for £254.99, was £299.99, you save £45 – 15%

The Garmin Venu has just recently been announced at IFA Berlin and caters for people who would like to enjoy the benefits of top-notch Garmin fitness tracking combined with a sleek and stylish looks.

The Garmin Venu has an amazing AMOLED display and up to five-day battery life in smartwatch mode. It can also last up to six hours in GPS and music mode, so even if you do some moderate exercising outdoors, you won't have to charge it more than twice a week. The Garmin Venu comes with 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, pool swimming and has easy-to-follow, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your watch screen. Offer ends on the 24 November.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu smartwatch

The Garmin Venu combines all the best features of fitness trackers and smartwatches. It has a bright AMOLED screen which is capable of displaying workouts right on your wrist but unlike regular smartwatches, it has a battery life up to five days, so you don't have to worry about charging it all the time.

The all-day health monitoring features keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep and estimated heart rate, so all the usual stuff you would expect from a decent fitness tracker nowadays. You can also download songs to your watch (may require premium subscription), including playlists from Spotify or Deezer, and connect with wireless headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening. perfect for outdoor workouts.

The Garmin Venu also supports smart notifications and even has a safety and tracking feature, which – as long as your watch and phone are paired – will send your location to your contacts either manually or — during outdoor activities — automatically with built-in incident detection (when paired to a compatible smartphone), if needed.

Other features include Garmin Pay contactless payment capability and Garmin Coach adaptive personal running training mode. Win it all with the Garmin Venu!

