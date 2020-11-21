Polar Vantage V is £££/$$$ off in Black Friday sale PLUS more savings on Vantage M, OH1 armband and more

Although Polar watch deals are not few and far between, such a bumper pack of deals that's available now at Amazon as part of its pre-Black Friday deal extravaganza is not a common sight. The Polar Vantage V hasn't been this cheap before, or if it was, it must have been a super-lightning deal. Long story short: buy the Polar Vantage V NOW.

• Buy the Polar Vantage V for $393.49, was $583.99, save $190.50 at ProBikeIt (US)

• Buy the Polar Vantage V for £279.99, was £439, save £ 159.01 at Amazon (UK)

But it's not just the Vantage V that's cheaper today. Many other Polar watches and heart rate monitors are also discounted today at Amazon.

• Shop the discounted Polar watch and heart rate monitor range, including the Polar Vantage V and Vantage M, OH1 armband and Ignite tracker at Amazon

These deals incorporate offers on the best Polar watches and best heart rate monitors. The Polar OH1 armband is now only £49.99, the Polar Ignite is £44.51 cheaper than usual, the capable Polar M430 is £40.95 off, the Polar Vantage M is only £159.99 (£89.01 off!) and you can also save £159.01 on the top-dog Vantage V. Highly unlikely these will be any cheaper for Black Friday!

Polar Vantage M

Polar Vantage M GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch | Now £159.99 | Was £249 | Save £89.01 at Amazon

With up to 30 hours GPS battery time, you don't have to worry about the Polar Vantage M suddenly dying on you when you track workouts outdoors. Weighing only 45 grams, the Vantage M is capable of tracking over 130 different sports activities. The Training and Recovery Pro features can help you better understand how hard you are training and pushing your body.View Deal

Polar Vantage V

Polar Vantage V GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch | Now £279.99 | Was £439 | Save £159.01 at Amazon

Even more capable than the Vantage M, the Polar Vantage V can do it all plus measure running power on the wrist. Battery life is even longer (up to 40 hours in GPS mode) than the on the Vantage M. The Vantage V also features Nightly Recharge and Sleep Plus Stages metrics. View Deal

Polar M430

Polar M430 GPS Running Watch | Now £91.99 | Was £132.94 | Save £40.95 at Amazon

The Polar M430 measures heart rate from the wrist, has an integrated GPS, built-in accelerometer and comes packed with training features, including the Polar Fitness Test, personalised running programme and so on. This running watch is also water-resistant, tracks activity and sleep 24/7 and supports smart notifications. Syncs data to the Polar flow app automatically via Bluetooth.View Deal

Polar Ignite

Polar Ignite Fitness Watch | Now £129.99 | Was £174.50 | Save £44.51 at Amazon

If you are considering upgrading your basic fitness band, we strongly recommend choosing the Polar Ignite. The Ignite tracks both activities and sleep and uses Polar's Precision Prime heart rate sensor which is comparatively accurate for a wrist-based optical HR sensor. It also features the FitSpark daily training guide that recommends personalised and ready-made daily workout guidance based on your recovery.View Deal

Why you should buy a Polar running watch

The best Polar watch has to follow certain guidelines: it needs to be light and ergonomic as well as being innovative smartwatch with precise sensors. The best Polar smartwatches are among the best running watches because they tend to be priced competitively and also boast excellent build quality.

Polar has been in the heart rate monitor business since the 1970s, so we can safely assume they know a thing or two about the topic. The company manufactures mainly wearable tech and cycling computers and is renowned for its innovative approach and unique design solutions.

In 2019, Polar introduced the Polar Precision Prime technology, which is an updated heart rate sensor technology combining optical heart rate measurement with skin contact measurement. This new technology overcomes problems with motion and offers precise optical heart rate monitoring.

Polar watches are tailored-made for athletes and provide accurate readings under suboptimal conditions. And some might argue they look pretty cool too.

